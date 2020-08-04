Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 3 DE AGOSTO

'The Titan Games' sigue triunfando en NBC y comparte liderazgo con 'The Neighborhood' en CBS

La reposición de 'American Ninja Warrior' destaca en NBC con más de dos millones de espectadores.

Redacción Martes 4 Agosto 2020 18:45 (hace 7 horas)
'The Titan Games'

'The Titan Games'

Adultos 18-49

NBC: 0,5/3

CBS: 0,4/2

Fox: 0,3/2

ABC: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,2/1

NBC

08:00 - 'The Titan Games': 3.710.000 [0,7/4] (1º)

09:00 - 'American Ninja Warrior' (R) (9-11 p.m): 2.385.000 [0,3/2] (2º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons - Ever!' (R) (8-11 p.m.): 1.723.000 [0,4/3] (4º)

Fox

08:00 - '9-1-1' (R): 2.175.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

09:00 - '9-1-1: Lone Star' (R): 1.865.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 3.720.000 [0,7/4] (1º)

08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola' (R): 3.350.000 [0,3/2] (2º)

09:00 - 'All Rise' (R): 2.720.000 [0,3/2] (1º)

10:00 - 'Bull' (R): 3.210.000 [0,3/2] (1º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?': 933.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us': 899.000 [0,2/1] (4º)

