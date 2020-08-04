'The Titan Games' sigue triunfando en NBC y comparte liderazgo con 'The Neighborhood' en CBS

NBC: 0,5/3

CBS: 0,4/2

Fox: 0,3/2

ABC: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,2/1

NBC

ABC

08:00 - 'The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons - Ever!' (R) (8-11 p.m.): 1.723.000 [0,4/3] (4º)

Fox

CBS

The CW

08:00 - 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?': 933.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us': 899.000 [0,2/1] (4º)