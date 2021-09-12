Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 10 DE SEPTIEMBRE

WWE SmackDown vuelve a liderar la noche frente a la reposición de 'Shark Tank'

La noche del 10 de septiembre también estuvo marcada por el episodio especial de 'The Race Against Time' sobre la CIA y el 11-S.

Redacción Domingo 12 Septiembre 2021 11:42 (hace 2 horas)
  • logotelecinco

    15,2%

  • logoantena3

    13,7%

  • logola1

    6,6%

  • logolasexta

    6,5%

  • logocuatro

    4,8%

  • logola2

    3,4%

  • logo13tv

    2,9%

  • logofdf

    2,9%

  • logonova

    2,7%

  • logoenergy

    2,4%

  • logodivinity

    2,4%

  • logoneox

    2,0%

  • logoatreseries

    1,7%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,5%

  • logodkiss

    1,4%

  • logoparamountchannel

    1,3%

  • logoclan

    1,3%

  • logomega-espana

    1,2%

  • logoboing

    1,1%

  • logogol-television

    0,9%

  • logocanal24horas

    0,8%

  • logoten

    0,8%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,7%

  • logobemadtv

    0,7%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,4%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,2%

WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown

Adultos 18-49

· Fox: 0,2/1

· ABC: 0,2/2

· NBC: 0,3/3

· The CW: 0,1/1

Fox

08:00 - 'WWE SmackDown': 2.210.000 [0,6] (1º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Shark Tank' (R): 2.420.000 [0,3] (2º)

09:00 - '20/20': 3.150.000 [0,4] (2º)

10:00 - '20/20': 3.150.000 [0,4/3] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - The Race Against Time: The CIA and 9/11: 2.620.000 [0,3/3] (3º)

10:00 - 'Blue Bloods': 2.310.000 [0,2] (4º)

NBC

08:00 - 'American Ninja Warrior': 1.890.000 [0,3] (4º)

10:00 - 'Dateline NBC': 2.130.000 [0,3/3] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Burden of Truth': 440.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Dynasty': 300.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
Los surrealistas y curiosos cameos que se vieron en 'Médico de familia'Los surrealistas y curiosos cameos que se vieron en 'Médico de familia'