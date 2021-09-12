WWE SmackDown vuelve a liderar la noche frente a la reposición de 'Shark Tank'

WWE SmackDown
Adultos 18-49
· Fox: 0,2/1
· ABC: 0,2/2
· NBC: 0,3/3
· The CW: 0,1/1
Fox
08:00 - 'WWE SmackDown': 2.210.000 [0,6] (1º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Shark Tank' (R): 2.420.000 [0,3] (2º)
09:00 - '20/20': 3.150.000 [0,4] (2º)
10:00 - '20/20': 3.150.000 [0,4/3] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - The Race Against Time: The CIA and 9/11: 2.620.000 [0,3/3] (3º)
10:00 - 'Blue Bloods': 2.310.000 [0,2] (4º)
NBC
08:00 - 'American Ninja Warrior': 1.890.000 [0,3] (4º)
10:00 - 'Dateline NBC': 2.130.000 [0,3/3] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Burden of Truth': 440.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Dynasty': 300.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
Recomendamos
Comentarios y social