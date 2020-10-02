CBS lidera gracias a 'Big Brother', pero se hunde con 'Star Trek: Next Generation'

'Big Brother'
Adultos 18-49
CBS: 0,8/5
ABC: 0,7/4
Fox: 0,5/3
NBC: 0,4/3
The CW: 0,1/1
NBC
08:00 - 'The Wall': 2.870.000 [0,4/3] (3º)
09:00 - 'Dateline' (9-11 p.m.): 2.960.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Big Brother' (8-10 p.m.): 4.180.000 [1,2/8] (1º)
10:00 - 'Star Trek: The Next Generation': 1.690.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
Fox
08:00 - 'The Masked Singer' (R): 1.940.000 [0,4/3] (4º)
09:00 - 'Let's Be Real': 1.750.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
09:30 - 'Family Guy' (R): 1.270.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Celebrity Family Feud': 5.010.000 [0,8/5] (2º)
09:00 - 'Press Your Luck': 3.760.000 [0,7/4] (2º)
10:00 - 'The Match Game': 3.100.000 [0,5/3] (1º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Mysteries Decoded': 763.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' (R): 619.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
