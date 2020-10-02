Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 1 DE OCTUBRE

CBS lidera gracias a 'Big Brother', pero se hunde con 'Star Trek: Next Generation'

ABC se queda cerca del liderazgo con la subida de 'Celebrity Family Feud', 'Press Your Luck' y 'The Match Game'.

Redacción Viernes 2 Octubre 2020 18:26 (hace 1 hora)
'Big Brother'

'Big Brother'

Adultos 18-49

CBS: 0,8/5

ABC: 0,7/4

Fox: 0,5/3

NBC: 0,4/3

The CW: 0,1/1

NBC

08:00 - 'The Wall': 2.870.000 [0,4/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'Dateline' (9-11 p.m.): 2.960.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Big Brother' (8-10 p.m.): 4.180.000 [1,2/8] (1º)

10:00 - 'Star Trek: The Next Generation': 1.690.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

Fox

08:00 - 'The Masked Singer' (R): 1.940.000 [0,4/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'Let's Be Real': 1.750.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

09:30 - 'Family Guy' (R): 1.270.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Celebrity Family Feud': 5.010.000 [0,8/5] (2º)

09:00 - 'Press Your Luck': 3.760.000 [0,7/4] (2º)

10:00 - 'The Match Game': 3.100.000 [0,5/3] (1º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Mysteries Decoded': 763.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' (R): 619.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

