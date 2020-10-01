'The Masked Singer' sube y se corona como lo más visto, pero lidera ABC con la NBA Finals

'The Masked Singer'

ABC: 1,8/10

Fox: 1,4/8

CBS: 0,6/4

NBC: 0,4/2

The CW: 0,1/1

ABC

09:00 - 'NBA Finals Game 1 (Miami vs. LA Lakers)' (9-11 p.m.): 5.300.000 [1,8/10] (1º)

Fox

08:00 - 'The Masked Singer': 6.470.000 [1,7/11] (1º)

09:00 - 'I Can See Your Voice': 4.380.000 [1,1/6] (2º)