'The Masked Singer' sube y se corona como lo más visto, pero lidera ABC con la NBA Finals

'The Masked Singer'
Adultos 18-49
ABC: 1,8/10
Fox: 1,4/8
CBS: 0,6/4
NBC: 0,4/2
The CW: 0,1/1
ABC
08:00 - 'Jimmy Kimmel Live': 4.160.000 [1,1/7] (2º)
08:30 - 'NBA Countdown': 3.300.000 [1,0/6] (3º)
09:00 - 'NBA Finals Game 1 (Miami vs. LA Lakers)' (9-11 p.m.): 5.300.000 [1,8/10] (1º)
Fox
08:00 - 'The Masked Singer': 6.470.000 [1,7/11] (1º)
09:00 - 'I Can See Your Voice': 4.380.000 [1,1/6] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Big Brother': 4.220.000 [1,0/6] (3º)
09:00 - 'Love Island': 2.020.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
10:00 - '48 Hours: Suspicion': 2.000.000 [0,3/2] (2º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Ellen's Game of Games' (R): 2.440.000 [0,4/3] (4º)
09:00 - 'Ellen's Game of Games' (R): 2.080.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
10:00 - 'The Weakest Link' (R): 1.880.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'The 100' (Final): 629.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' (R): 498.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
