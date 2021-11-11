Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 10 NOVIEMBRE

La gala de los CMA Awards consigue adelantar al tridente de la franquicia 'Chicago'

Los premios de la Country Music Association lideran ante más de 6 millones de espectadores.

Jueves 11 Noviembre 2021
CMA Awards

CMA Awards

Adultos 18-49

· ABC: 1,1/8

· NBC: 0,6/4

· Fox: 0,6/4

· CBS: 0,5/4

· The CW: 0,1/1

ABC

08:00 - 'The 55th Annual CMA Awards' (8-11 p.m.): 6.560.000 [1,1] (1º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Chicago Med': 6.250.000 [0,7] (4º)

09:00 - 'Chicago Fire': 6.410.000 [0,6] (2º)

10:00 - 'Chicago P.D.': 5.410.000 [0,6] (2º)

Fox

08:00 - 'The Masked Singer': 3.820.000 [0,9] (3º)

09:00 - 'Alter Ego': 1.730.000 [0,4] (4º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Survivor': 5.360.000 [0,9] (2º)

09:00 - 'Tough As Nails': 2.720.000 [0,4] (3º)

10:00 - 'CSI: Vegas': 3.160.000 [0,4] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow': 510.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Batwoman': 410.000 [0,1] (5º)

