AUDIENCIAS EEUU 9 NOVIEMBRE

'Supergirl' no destaca con su final en una noche dominada por 'The Voice'

El final de 'Supergirl' no consigue enganchar y ronda el medio millón de espectadores.

Redacción Miércoles 10 Noviembre 2021 17:55 (hace 27 minutos)
'Supergirl'

'Supergirl'

Adultos 18-49

· NBC: 0,6/4

· CBS: 0,5/4

· ABC: 0,4/3

· Fox: 0,4/3

· The CW: 0,1/1

NBC

08:00 - 'The Voice': 6.670.000 [0,8] (1º)

09:00 - 'La Brea': 4.620.000 [0,6] (1º)

10:00 - 'New Amsterdam': 3.060.000 [0,4] (3º)

CBS

08:00 - 'FBI': 6.960.000 [0,7] (2º)

09:00 - 'FBI: International': 5.470.000 [0,5] (2º)

10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted': 4.780.000 [0,4] (1º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Bachelorette' (8-10 p.m.): 2.460.000 [0,5] (4º)

10:00 - 'Queens': 1.300.000 [0,3] (3º)

Fox

08:00 - 'The Resident': 2.900.000 [0,5] (3º)

09:00 - 'Our Kind of People': 1.310.000 [0,3] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Supergirl': 600.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Supergirl' (Final): 490.000 [0,1] (5º)

