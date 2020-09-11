El arranque de la NFL arrasa en NBC, pero cae con respecto al año pasado

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texas
Adultos 18-49
NBC: 5,2/29
CBS: 0,6/3
ABC: 0,3/2
Fox: 0,3/1
The CW: 0,1/1
NBC
08:00 - 'NFL Kickoff': 14.010.000 [4,1/24] (1º)
08:30 - 'Sunday Night Football: Houston vs Kansas City' (8:30-11 p.m.): 17.100.000 [5,5/30] (1º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Big Brother': 3.920.000 [1,0/6] (2º)
09:00 - 'Love Island': 1.680.000 [0,4/2] (2º)
10:00 - 'Bull' (R): 1.870.000 [0,3/2] (2º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Holey Moley' (Final): 2.890.000 [0,4/3] (3º)
09:00 - 'Holey Moley': 1.710.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
10:00 - 'Shark Attack': 1.730.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
Fox
08:00 - '48 Hours to Hell and Back' (R): 1.160.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
09:00 - 'Last Man Standing' (R): 1.120.000 [0,2/1] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Mysteries Decoded': 821.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' (R): 682.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
