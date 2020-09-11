Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 10 SEPTIEMBRE

El arranque de la NFL arrasa en NBC, pero cae con respecto al año pasado

'Big Brother' se mantiene estable, pero no puede con el regreso del fútbol americano.

Redacción Viernes 11 Septiembre 2020 18:02 (hace 57 minutos)
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texas

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texas

Adultos 18-49

NBC: 5,2/29

CBS: 0,6/3

ABC: 0,3/2

Fox: 0,3/1

The CW: 0,1/1

NBC

08:00 - 'NFL Kickoff': 14.010.000 [4,1/24] (1º)

08:30 - 'Sunday Night Football: Houston vs Kansas City' (8:30-11 p.m.): 17.100.000 [5,5/30] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Big Brother': 3.920.000 [1,0/6] (2º)

09:00 - 'Love Island': 1.680.000 [0,4/2] (2º)

10:00 - 'Bull' (R): 1.870.000 [0,3/2] (2º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Holey Moley' (Final): 2.890.000 [0,4/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'Holey Moley': 1.710.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

10:00 - 'Shark Attack': 1.730.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

Fox

08:00 - '48 Hours to Hell and Back' (R): 1.160.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

09:00 - 'Last Man Standing' (R): 1.120.000 [0,2/1] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Mysteries Decoded': 821.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' (R): 682.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

