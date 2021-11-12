Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 11 DE NOVIEMBRE

El crossover de 'Estación 19' y 'Anatomía de Grey' se mantiene estable ante la subida del fútbol

'Young Sheldon' recupera una décima y se mantiene como segunda opción de su franja.

Redacción Viernes 12 Noviembre 2021 18:58 (hace 1 hora)
'Estación 19'

Adultos 18-49

· Fox: 2,1/15

· NBC: 0,4/3

· CBS: 0,4/3

· ABC: 0,5/4

· The CW: 0,1/1

Fox

08:00 - 'NFL: Ravens v. Dolphins' (8-10 p.m.): 8.020.000 [2,1] (1º)

NBC

08:00 - 'The Blacklist': 2.930.000 [0,3] (4º)

09:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU': 3.560.000 [0,6] (3º)

10:00 - 'Law & Order: Organized Crime': 2.920.000 [0,5] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Young Sheldon': 6.760.000 [0,7] (2º)

08:30 - 'United States of Al': 4.580.000 [0,4] (4º)

09:00 - 'Ghosts': 5.010.000 [0,5] (4º)

09:30 - 'B Positive': 3.840.000 [0,4] (4º)

10:00 - 'Bull': 3.950.000 [0,3] (2º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Station 19': 4.440.000 [0,6] (3º)

09:00 - 'Grey's Anatomy': 4.600.000 [0,7] (2º)

10:00 - 'Big Sky': 2.700.000 [0,3] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Walker': 880.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Legacies': 690.000 [0,1] (5º)

