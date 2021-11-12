'Estación 19'
Adultos 18-49
· Fox: 2,1/15
· NBC: 0,4/3
· CBS: 0,4/3
· ABC: 0,5/4
· The CW: 0,1/1
Fox
08:00 - 'NFL: Ravens v. Dolphins' (8-10 p.m.): 8.020.000 [2,1] (1º)
NBC
08:00 - 'The Blacklist': 2.930.000 [0,3] (4º)
09:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU': 3.560.000 [0,6] (3º)
10:00 - 'Law & Order: Organized Crime': 2.920.000 [0,5] (1º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Young Sheldon': 6.760.000 [0,7] (2º)
08:30 - 'United States of Al': 4.580.000 [0,4] (4º)
09:00 - 'Ghosts': 5.010.000 [0,5] (4º)
09:30 - 'B Positive': 3.840.000 [0,4] (4º)
10:00 - 'Bull': 3.950.000 [0,3] (2º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Station 19': 4.440.000 [0,6] (3º)
09:00 - 'Grey's Anatomy': 4.600.000 [0,7] (2º)
10:00 - 'Big Sky': 2.700.000 [0,3] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Walker': 880.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Legacies': 690.000 [0,1] (5º)
Recomendamos
Comentarios y social