'The Voice' sigue en lo más alto ante el resbalón de 'Dancing with the Stars'

Adultos 18-49
· NBC: 0,7/5
· ABC: 0,5/4
· CBS: 0,5/3
· Fox: 0,5/3
· The CW: 0,1/1
NBC
08:00 - 'The Voice' (8-10 p.m.): 6.770.000 [0,9] (1º)
10:00 - 'Ordinary Joe': 3.000.000 [0,5] (1º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Dancing with the Stars' (8-10 p.m.): 4.400.000 [0,6] (4º)
10:00 - 'The Good Doctor': 3.640.000 [0,4] (3º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Neighborhood': 5.150.000 [0,6] (3º)
08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola': 4.910.000 [0,5] (3º)
09:00 - 'NCIS': 7.370.000 [0,5] (3º)
10:00 - 'NCIS: Hawai'i': 5.100.000 [0,4] (2º)
Fox
08:00 - '9-1-1': 4.980.000 [0,8] (2º)
09:00 - 'The Big Leap': 1.340.000 [0,3] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Roswell, New Mexico': 520.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Roswell, New Mexico' (Final): 470.000 [0,1] (5º)
