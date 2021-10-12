Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 11 DE OCTUBRE

'The Voice' sigue en lo más alto ante el resbalón de 'Dancing with the Stars'

'NCIS: Hawai'i' y 'The Good Doctor' mantienen su tenso empate, superados por 'Ordinary Joe'.

Redacción Martes 12 Octubre 2021
'The Voice'

'The Voice'

Adultos 18-49

· NBC: 0,7/5

· ABC: 0,5/4

· CBS: 0,5/3

· Fox: 0,5/3

· The CW: 0,1/1

NBC

08:00 - 'The Voice' (8-10 p.m.): 6.770.000 [0,9] (1º)

10:00 - 'Ordinary Joe': 3.000.000 [0,5] (1º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Dancing with the Stars' (8-10 p.m.): 4.400.000 [0,6] (4º)

10:00 - 'The Good Doctor': 3.640.000 [0,4] (3º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood': 5.150.000 [0,6] (3º)

08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola': 4.910.000 [0,5] (3º)

09:00 - 'NCIS': 7.370.000 [0,5] (3º)

10:00 - 'NCIS: Hawai'i': 5.100.000 [0,4] (2º)

Fox

08:00 - '9-1-1': 4.980.000 [0,8] (2º)

09:00 - 'The Big Leap': 1.340.000 [0,3] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Roswell, New Mexico': 520.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Roswell, New Mexico' (Final): 470.000 [0,1] (5º)

