La gala de Miss Universo no consigue derrocar al fútbol americano dominical

Bears-Packers
Adultos 18-49
· NBC: 3,3/20
· CBS: 1,5/10
· Fox: 0,5/3
· ABC: 0,3/2
· The CW: 0,1/0
NBC
07:00 - 'Football Night in America': 5.270.000 [1,1] (2º)
08:30 - 'NFL: Bears v. Packers' (8:30-11 p.m.): 15.100.000 [4,0] (1º)
CBS
07:00 - 'NFL Overrun': 19.420.000 [4,1] (1º)
08:00 - '60 Minutes': 8.180.000 [1,2] (1º)
09:00 - 'A Christmas Proposal' (9-11 p.m.): 4.040.000 [0,4] (3º)
Fox
07:00 - '70th Miss Universe' (7-10 p.m.): 2.680.000 [0,5] (3º)
ABC
07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos': 4.060.000 [0,4] (4º)
08:00 - 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune': 3.200.000 [0.3] (4º)
09:00 - 'Supermarket Sweep': 1.930.000 [0,3] (4º)
10:00 - 'The Rookie': 2.590.000 [0,3] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Legends of the Hidden Temple': 200.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown': 290.000 [0,0] (5º)
Recomendamos
Comentarios y social