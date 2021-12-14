Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 12 DICIEMBRE

La gala de Miss Universo no consigue derrocar al fútbol americano dominical

El Bears-Packers de la NFL arrasa ante más de 15 millones de espectadores.

Redacción Martes 14 Diciembre 2021 13:40 (hace 7 horas)
Bears-Packers

Adultos 18-49

· NBC: 3,3/20

· CBS: 1,5/10

· Fox: 0,5/3

· ABC: 0,3/2

· The CW: 0,1/0

NBC

07:00 - 'Football Night in America': 5.270.000 [1,1] (2º)

08:30 - 'NFL: Bears v. Packers' (8:30-11 p.m.): 15.100.000 [4,0] (1º)

CBS

07:00 - 'NFL Overrun': 19.420.000 [4,1] (1º)

08:00 - '60 Minutes': 8.180.000 [1,2] (1º)

09:00 - 'A Christmas Proposal' (9-11 p.m.): 4.040.000 [0,4] (3º)

Fox

07:00 - '70th Miss Universe' (7-10 p.m.): 2.680.000 [0,5] (3º)

ABC

07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos': 4.060.000 [0,4] (4º)

08:00 - 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune': 3.200.000 [0.3] (4º)

09:00 - 'Supermarket Sweep': 1.930.000 [0,3] (4º)

10:00 - 'The Rookie': 2.590.000 [0,3] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Legends of the Hidden Temple': 200.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown': 290.000 [0,0] (5º)

