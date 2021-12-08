'Live in Front of A Studio Audience'
Adultos 18-49
· ABC: 0,7/5
· NBC: 0,6/4
· CBS: 0,5/4
· Fox: 0,3/2
· The CW: 0,1/1
ABC
08:00 - 'Live in Front of A Studio Audience: The Facts of Life & Diff'rent Strokes' (8-9.30 p.m.): 4.360.000 [0,9] (1º)
09:30 - 'Abbott Elementary' (Estreno): 2.790.000 [0,6] (1º)
10:00 - 'Queens': 1.400.000 [0,3] (2º)
NBC
08:00 - 'The Voice': 6.670.000 [0,7] (2º)
09:00 - 'People's Choice Awards': 3.230.000 [0,5] (3º)
Fox
08:00 - 'The Resident': 2.920.000 [0,4] (4º)
09:00 - 'Our Kind of People': 1.120.000 [0,2] (4º)
CBS
08:00 - 'FBI': 6.830.000 [0,6] (3º)
09:00 - 'FBI: International': 5.630.000 [0,5] (2º)
10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted': 5.330.000 [0,5] (1º)
The CW
08:00 - 'The Flash': 730.000 [0,2] (5º)
09:00 - 'Riverdale': 270.000 [0,1] (5º)
