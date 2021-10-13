Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 12 OCTUBRE

'Dancing With the Stars' desciende y no planta cara a 'The Voice'

La franquicia 'FBI' sigue aportando un gran rendimiento a CBS con sus tres series.

Redacción Miércoles 13 Octubre 2021 18:28 (hace 2 horas)
'Dancing with the Stars'

NBC

08:00 - 'The Voice': 6.300.000 [0,8] (1º)

09:00 - 'La Brea': 4.980.000 [0,6] (1º)

10:00 - 'New Amsterdam': 3.320.000 [0,3/2] (2º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Dancing with the Stars' (8-10 p.m.): 4.100.000 [0,6] (3º)

10:00 - 'A Night in the Academy Museum': 2.180.000 [0,3] (3º)

Fox

08:00 - 'The Resident': 2.850.000 [0,4] (4º)

09:00 - 'Our Kind of People': 1.330.000 [0,3] (4º)

CBS

08:00 - 'FBI': 6.440.000 [0,7] (2º)

09:00 - 'FBI: International': 5.420.000 [0,5] (3º)

10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted': 5.360.000 [0,6] (1º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Stargirl': 570.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Supergirl': 380.000 [0,1] (5º)

