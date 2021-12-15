Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 13 DICIEMBRE

'American Auto' derrapa en su estreno y no aprovecha el tirón de 'The Voice'

LA NFL lidera de nuevo con el encuentro entre los Rams y los Cardinals.

Redacción Miércoles 15 Diciembre 2021 12:33 (hace 2 horas)
  • logoantena3

    15,3%

  • logotelecinco

    12,8%

  • logola1

    8,5%

  • logolasexta

    7,4%

  • logocuatro

    6,3%

  • logola2

    3,0%

  • logonova

    2,7%

  • logoenergy

    2,3%

  • logofdf

    2,2%

  • logo13tv

    2,2%

  • logodivinity

    2,0%

  • logoneox

    1,6%

  • logomega-espana

    1,6%

  • logoatreseries

    1,6%

  • logogol-television

    1,5%

  • logoparamountchannel

    1,5%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,4%

  • logodkiss

    1,1%

  • logocanal24horas

    1,0%

  • logoclan

    1,0%

  • logoboing

    0,8%

  • logobemadtv

    0,7%

  • logoten

    0,6%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,5%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,4%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,4%

'American Auto'

'American Auto'

Adultos 18-49

· ABC: 1,5/11

· NBC: 0,6/4

· CBS: 0,3/2

· Fox: 0,3/2

· The CW: 0,2/1

ABC

08:00 - 'NFL: Rams v. Cardinals' (8-11 p.m.): 14.550.000 [3,54/25] (1º)

NBC

08:00 - 'The Voice' (8-10 p.m.): 7.280.000 [0,73/5] (2º)

10:00 - 'American Auto' (Estreno): 2.950.000 [0,36/3] (2º)

10:30 - 'American Auto': 1.870.000 [0,27/2] (2º)

Fox

08:00 - 'Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip' (8-10 p.m.): 1.140.000 [0,26/2] (4º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 3.700.000 [0,41/3] (3º)

08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola' (R): 3.240.000 [0,33/2] (3º)

09:00 - 'NCIS' (R): 3.510.000 [0,27/2] (3º)

10:00 - 'NCIS: Hawai'i' (R): 2.870.000 [0,24/2] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'All American': 700.000 [0,24/2] (5º)

09:00 - '4400': 400.000 [0,09/1] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
La despiadada ofensiva de Gloria Camila a Rocío Carrasco tras el homenaje: Lo declinaría hacer "si no cobrase"La despiadada ofensiva de Gloria Camila a Rocío Carrasco tras el homenaje: Lo declinaría hacer "si no cobrase"