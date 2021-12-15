'American Auto' derrapa en su estreno y no aprovecha el tirón de 'The Voice'

'American Auto'
Adultos 18-49
· ABC: 1,5/11
· NBC: 0,6/4
· CBS: 0,3/2
· Fox: 0,3/2
· The CW: 0,2/1
ABC
08:00 - 'NFL: Rams v. Cardinals' (8-11 p.m.): 14.550.000 [3,54/25] (1º)
NBC
08:00 - 'The Voice' (8-10 p.m.): 7.280.000 [0,73/5] (2º)
10:00 - 'American Auto' (Estreno): 2.950.000 [0,36/3] (2º)
10:30 - 'American Auto': 1.870.000 [0,27/2] (2º)
Fox
08:00 - 'Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip' (8-10 p.m.): 1.140.000 [0,26/2] (4º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 3.700.000 [0,41/3] (3º)
08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola' (R): 3.240.000 [0,33/2] (3º)
09:00 - 'NCIS' (R): 3.510.000 [0,27/2] (3º)
10:00 - 'NCIS: Hawai'i' (R): 2.870.000 [0,24/2] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'All American': 700.000 [0,24/2] (5º)
09:00 - '4400': 400.000 [0,09/1] (5º)
