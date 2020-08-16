Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS USA 14 DE AGOSTO

'The Greatest #AtHomeVideos' se despide de CBS como lo más visto pero con un futuro incierto

'Being Ruben' no levanta cabeza en The CW y baja respecto a su estreno.

Redacción Domingo 16 Agosto 2020 11:00 (hace 1 hora)
Adultos 18-49

Fox: 0,5/4

ABC: 0,4/3

NBC: 0,4/3

CBS: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,1/1

Fox

08:00 - 'WWE Friday Night SmackDown' (8-10 p.m.): 1.978.000 [0,5/4] (1º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Shark Tank' (R): 2.710.000 [0,4/3] (3º)

09:00 - '20/20' (9-11 p.m.): 2.542.000 [0,4/3] (4º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Greatest #AtHomeVideos' (Final de temporada): 3.910.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

09:00 - 'Magnum PI' (R): 3.135.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

10:00 - 'Blue Bloods' (R): 3.700.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

NBC

08:00 - 'The Wall' (R): 2.290.000 [0,3/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'Dateline' (9-11 p.m.): 2.915.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Masters of Illusion' (R): 449.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Being Ruben': 210.000 [0,0/0] (5º)

