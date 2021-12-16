'FBI: Most Wanted' le disputa el liderato a la final de 'The Voice'

'The Voice'
Adultos 18-49
· CBS: 0,6/5
· NBC: 0,6/4
· ABC: 0,5/4
· Fox: 0,3/2
· The CW: 0,1/1
CBS
08:00 - 'FBI': 8.310.000 [0,75/6] (1º)
09:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted': 6.860.000 [0,69/5] (2º)
10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted' (R): 3.640.000 [0,37/3] (2º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Grand Crew' (Estreno): 2.350.000 [0,40/3] (3º)
08:30 - 'Grand Crew': 1.730.000 [0,30/2] (4º)
09:00 - 'The Voice' (9-11 p.m.) (Final): 6.980.000 [0,70/6] (1º)
ABC
08:00 - 'The Bachelorette' (8-10 p.m.): 3.290.000 [0,69/6] (2º)
10:00 - 'Queens': 1.140.000 [0,24/2] (3º)
Fox
08:00 - 'I Can See Your Voice': 1.810.000 [0,33/3] (4º)
09:00 - 'Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip': 980.000 [0,21/2] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'The Flash': 720.000 [0,17/2] (5º)
09:00 - 'Riverdale': 290.000 [0,06/0] (5º)
Recomendamos
Comentarios y social