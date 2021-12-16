'FBI: Most Wanted' le disputa el liderato a la final de 'The Voice'

'The Voice'

· CBS: 0,6/5

· NBC: 0,6/4

· ABC: 0,5/4

· Fox: 0,3/2

· The CW: 0,1/1

CBS

10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted' (R): 3.640.000 [0,37/3] (2º)

09:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted': 6.860.000 [0,69/5] (2º)

NBC

09:00 - 'The Voice' (9-11 p.m.) (Final): 6.980.000 [0,70/6] (1º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Bachelorette' (8-10 p.m.): 3.290.000 [0,69/6] (2º)

Fox

08:00 - 'I Can See Your Voice': 1.810.000 [0,33/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip': 980.000 [0,21/2] (4º)