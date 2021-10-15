Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 14 DE OCTUBRE

'Anatomía de Grey', superada por 'Ley y orden: Unidad de víctimas especiales', empata con 'Ghosts'

Las nuevas temporadas de 'Legacies' y 'B Positive' comienzan a la baja.

Redacción Viernes 15 Octubre 2021 18:40 (hace 1 hora)
'Anatomía de Grey'

'Anatomía de Grey'

Adultos 18-49

· Fox: 2,2/15

· NBC: 0,5/4

· ABC: 0,5/3

· CBS: 0,4/3

· The CW: 0,1/1

NBC

08:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU' (R): 2.410.000 [0,4] (4º)

09:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU': 3.810.000 [0,7] (2º)

10:00 - 'Law & Order: Organized Crime': 3.220.000 [0,5] (1º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Station 19': 4.150.000 [0,5] (3º)

09:00 - 'Grey's Anatomy': 3.930.000 [0,6] (4º)

10:00 - 'Big Sky': 2.830.000 [0,3] (3º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (Estreno): 6.310.000 [0,6] (2º)

08:30 - 'United States of Al': 4.470.000 [0,5] (2º)

09:00 - 'Ghosts': 5.100.000 [0,6] (3º)

09:30 - 'B Positive' (Estreno): 3.840.000 [0,4] (4º)

10:00 - 'Bull': 3.730.000 [0,3] (2º)

Fox

08:00 - 'NFL: Buccaneers v. Eagles' (8-10 p.m.): 9.400.000 [2,3] (1º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Coroner': 640.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Legacies' (Estreno): 350.000 [0,1] (5º)

