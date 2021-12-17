'Survivor' vence en la batalla de las finales frente a 'The Masked Singer'

· CBS: 0,9/7

· Fox: 0,9/6

· ABC: 0,3/2

· NBC: 0,3/2

· The CW: 0,1/1

CBS

Fox

09:00 - 'The Masked Singer' (Final): 5.080.000 [0,99/7] (1º)

08:00 - 'The Masked Singer: Clip Show': 4.410.000 [0,84/6] (2º)

ABC

10:00 - 'The Chase' (R): 1.510.000 [0,25/2] (2º)

09:00 - 'The Conners' (R): 1.540.000 [0,23/2] (4º)

08:30 - 'The Wonder Years' (R): 1.760.000 [0,37/3] (3º)

08:00 - 'The Goldbergs' (R): 2.520.000 [0,45/4] (4º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Young Rock': 3.060.000 [0,51/4] (3º)

08:30 - 'Kenan': 2.150.000 [0,36/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'Mr. Mayor': 1.980.000 [0,35/3] (3º)

09:30 - 'A Very Chrisley Christmas': 1.530.000 [0,26/2] (3º)

10:00 - 'Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around' (R): 1.930.000 [0,23/2] (3º)