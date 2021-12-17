Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 15 DICIEMBRE

'Survivor' vence en la batalla de las finales frente a 'The Masked Singer'

NBC celebra la Navidad con especiales de comedias como 'Kenan' o 'Young Rock'.

Redacción Viernes 17 Diciembre 2021 09:57 (hace 1 hora)
'Survivor'

'Survivor'

Adultos 18-49

· CBS: 0,9/7

· Fox: 0,9/6

· ABC: 0,3/2

· NBC: 0,3/2

· The CW: 0,1/1

CBS

08:00 - 'Survivor' (Final) (8-10 p.m.): 5.620.000 [0,99/7] (1º)

10:00 - 'Survivor Reunion': 4.000.000 [0,69/6] (1º)

Fox

08:00 - 'The Masked Singer: Clip Show': 4.410.000 [0,84/6] (2º)

09:00 - 'The Masked Singer' (Final): 5.080.000 [0,99/7] (1º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Goldbergs' (R): 2.520.000 [0,45/4] (4º)

08:30 - 'The Wonder Years' (R): 1.760.000 [0,37/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'The Conners' (R): 1.540.000 [0,23/2] (4º)

09:30 - 'Home Economics' (R): 1.360.000 [0,23/2] (4º)

10:00 - 'The Chase' (R): 1.510.000 [0,25/2] (2º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Young Rock': 3.060.000 [0,51/4] (3º)

08:30 - 'Kenan': 2.150.000 [0,36/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'Mr. Mayor': 1.980.000 [0,35/3] (3º)

09:30 - 'A Very Chrisley Christmas': 1.530.000 [0,26/2] (3º)

10:00 - 'Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around' (R): 1.930.000 [0,23/2] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2021' (8-10 p.m.): 560.000 [0,1] (5º)

