Fox crece y empata con ABC, mientras que las series de CBS bajan

'WWE Friday Night SmackDown'
Adultos 18-49
ABC: 0,6/4
Fox: 0,6/4
CBS: 0,4/3
NBC: 0,3/2
The CW: 0,2/1
ABC
08:00 - 'Shark Tank': 4.210.000 [0,7/5] (1º)
09:00 - '20/20' (9-11 p.m.): 4.045.000 [0,7/4] (1º)
Fox
08:00 - 'WWE Friday Night SmackDown' (8:00-10 p.m.): 2.155.000 [0,6/4] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - 'MacGyver': 4.845.000 [0,5/4] (3º)
09:00 - 'Magnum PI': 5.290.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
10:00 - 'Blue Bloods' (R): 4.430.000 [0,4/2] (2º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Figure Skating': 2.420.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
09:00 - 'Dateline': 2.025.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
10:00 - 'Figure Skating': 1.745.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Whose Line is it Anyway?': 814.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us': 757.500 [0,2/1] (5º)
Recomendamos
Comentarios y social