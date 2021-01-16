Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 15 DE ENERO

Fox crece y empata con ABC, mientras que las series de CBS bajan

Figure Skating empeora los resultados obtenido por NBC hace una semana.

'WWE Friday Night SmackDown'

'WWE Friday Night SmackDown'

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 0,6/4

Fox: 0,6/4

CBS: 0,4/3

NBC: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,2/1

ABC

08:00 - 'Shark Tank': 4.210.000 [0,7/5] (1º)

09:00 - '20/20' (9-11 p.m.): 4.045.000 [0,7/4] (1º)

Fox

08:00 - 'WWE Friday Night SmackDown' (8:00-10 p.m.): 2.155.000 [0,6/4] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'MacGyver': 4.845.000 [0,5/4] (3º)

09:00 - 'Magnum PI': 5.290.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

10:00 - 'Blue Bloods' (R): 4.430.000 [0,4/2] (2º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Figure Skating': 2.420.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

09:00 - 'Dateline': 2.025.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

10:00 - 'Figure Skating': 1.745.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Whose Line is it Anyway?': 814.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us': 757.500 [0,2/1] (5º)

