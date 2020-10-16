Joe Biden derrota a Donald Trump en el controvertido enfrentamiento de encuentros televisivos

ABC: 2,0/12

NBC: 0,8/5

Fox: 0,7/4

CBS: 0,5/3

The CW: 0,1/1

ABC

08:00 - '20/20: The Vice President and the People' (8-10 p.m.): 12.220.000 [2,6/15] (3º)

10:00 - 'Emergency Call' (R): 3.140.000 [0,6/5] (2º)