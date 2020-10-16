Joe Biden derrota a Donald Trump en el controvertido enfrentamiento de encuentros televisivos

Joe Biden
Adultos 18-49
ABC: 2,0/12
NBC: 0,8/5
Fox: 0,7/4
CBS: 0,5/3
The CW: 0,1/1
ABC
08:00 - '20/20: The Vice President and the People' (8-10 p.m.): 12.220.000 [2,6/15] (3º)
10:00 - 'Emergency Call' (R): 3.140.000 [0,6/5] (2º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Decission 2020: Trump Town Hall': 10.380.000 [1,7/9] (5º)
09:00 - 'Connecting': 1.840.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
10:00 - 'Dateline': 2.510.000 [0,4/2] (2º)
Fox
08:00 - 'MLB: Atlanta vs LA Dodgers' (8-11 p.m.): 2.700.000 [2,3/14] (1º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Big Brother': 3.880.000 [1,0/6] (2º)
09:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 1.920.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
09:30 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 1.840.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
10:00 - 'Star Trek: Discovery': 1.850.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Supernatural': 996.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
09:00 - 'The Outpost': 633.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
Recomendamos
Comentarios y social