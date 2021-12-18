Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 16 DE DICIEMBRE

Los Chiefs vencen a los Chargers en la NFL, arrasando a todas las ofertas de la competencia

La Fox se convierte en la cadena líder en la franja de edad más relevante para los anunciantes.

Redacción Sábado 18 Diciembre 2021 17:17 (hace 4 horas)
  • logotelecinco

    15,5%

  • logoantena3

    15,5%

  • logola1

    8,1%

  • logolasexta

    7,0%

  • logocuatro

    5,4%

  • logola2

    2,8%

  • logonova

    2,5%

  • logodivinity

    2,3%

  • logo13tv

    2,2%

  • logofdf

    2,2%

  • logoenergy

    2,1%

  • logoparamountchannel

    1,5%

  • logomega-espana

    1,4%

  • logoneox

    1,4%

  • logoatreseries

    1,3%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,3%

  • logodkiss

    1,1%

  • logogol-television

    1,0%

  • logocanal24horas

    0,9%

  • logoclan

    0,9%

  • logoboing

    0,8%

  • logoten

    0,7%

  • logobemadtv

    0,6%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,5%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,4%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,2%

'NFL: Chief v. Chargers'

'NFL: Chief v. Chargers'

Adultos 18-49

· Fox: 2,7/20

· ABC: 0,5/4

· CBS: 0,3/2

· NBC: 0,2/1

· The CW: 0,1/1

Fox

08:00 - 'NFL: Chief v. Chargers' (8-10 p,m.): 17.860.000 [4,6/34] (1º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Station 19': 4.690.000 [0,62/5] (2º)

09:00 - 'Grey's Anatomy': 4.200.000 [0,61/4] (4º)

10:00 - 'Big Sky': 2.550.000 [0,27/2] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 4.430.000 [0,42/3] (3º)

08:30 - 'United States of Al' (R): 3.260.000 [0,27/2] (3º)

09:00 - 'Ghosts' (R): 3.100.000 [0,29/2] (3º)

09:30 - 'B Positive' (R): 2.630.000 [0,24/2] (3º)

10:00 - 'Bull' (R): 2.650.000 [0,22/2] (3º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Women of Worth': 1.300.000 [0,18/1] (4º)

09:00 - 'Dolly Parton's of Many Colors' (R): 1.840.000 [0,20/1] (4ª)

The CW

08:00 - 'Dogs of the Year 2021': 610.000 [0,09/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Legacies': 300.000 [0,09/1] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
El impactante dardo de Cristina Pardo a Fernando Simón con los "pimientos de padrón" y el aumento de contagiosEl impactante dardo de Cristina Pardo a Fernando Simón con los "pimientos de padrón" y el aumento de contagios