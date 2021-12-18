'NFL: Chief v. Chargers'
Adultos 18-49
· Fox: 2,7/20
· ABC: 0,5/4
· CBS: 0,3/2
· NBC: 0,2/1
· The CW: 0,1/1
Fox
08:00 - 'NFL: Chief v. Chargers' (8-10 p,m.): 17.860.000 [4,6/34] (1º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Station 19': 4.690.000 [0,62/5] (2º)
09:00 - 'Grey's Anatomy': 4.200.000 [0,61/4] (4º)
10:00 - 'Big Sky': 2.550.000 [0,27/2] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 4.430.000 [0,42/3] (3º)
08:30 - 'United States of Al' (R): 3.260.000 [0,27/2] (3º)
09:00 - 'Ghosts' (R): 3.100.000 [0,29/2] (3º)
09:30 - 'B Positive' (R): 2.630.000 [0,24/2] (3º)
10:00 - 'Bull' (R): 2.650.000 [0,22/2] (3º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Women of Worth': 1.300.000 [0,18/1] (4º)
09:00 - 'Dolly Parton's of Many Colors' (R): 1.840.000 [0,20/1] (4ª)
The CW
08:00 - 'Dogs of the Year 2021': 610.000 [0,09/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Legacies': 300.000 [0,09/1] (5º)
Recomendamos
Comentarios y social