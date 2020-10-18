Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 16 DE OCTUBRE

'Shark Tank' lidera la noche en su triunfal regreso a ABC

Pese a ello, FOX logra dominar ampliamente el día gracias al éxito de 'WWE Friday Night SmackDown'.

Redacción Domingo 18 Octubre 2020 10:15 (hace 16 horas)
  • logotelecinco

    15,1%

  • logoantena3

    14,7%

  • logola1

    8,0%

  • logolasexta

    7,4%

  • logocuatro

    4,8%

  • logonova

    2,7%

  • logoenergy

    2,6%

  • logofdf

    2,5%

  • logola2

    2,5%

  • logodivinity

    2,1%

  • logo13tv

    1,9%

  • logoneox

    1,9%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,8%

  • logoparamountchannel

    1,7%

  • logomega-espana

    1,7%

  • logoclan

    1,5%

  • logoatreseries

    1,5%

  • logodkiss

    1,2%

  • logoboing

    1,0%

  • logocanal24horas

    0,9%

  • logogol-television

    0,7%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,6%

  • logobemadtv

    0,6%

  • logoten

    0,4%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,3%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,2%

'Shark Tank' (ABC)

'Shark Tank' (ABC)

Adultos 18-49

Fox: 0,5/3

ABC: 0,4/3

CBS: 0,4/3

NBC: 0,4/2

The CW: 0,1/1

ABC

08:00 - 'Shark Tank' (Estreno): 3.810.000 [0,6/4] (º)

09:00 - '20/20': 3.022.500 [0,4/2] (º)

Fox

08:00 - 'WWE Friday Night SmackDown' (8-10 p.m.): 1.985.000 [0,5/3] (º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Greatest #AtHome Videos': 3.125.500 [0,4/2] (º)

09:00 - 'Undercover Boss': 2.650.000 [0,4/3] (º)

10:00 - 'Blue Bloods' (R): 2.805.000 [0,3/2] (º)

NBC

08:00 - 'American Ninja Warrior' (R) (8-10 p.m.): 1.860.000 [0,3/2] (º)

10:00 - 'Dateline': 2.630.000 [0,4/3] (º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Masters of Illusion': 693.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'World's Funniest Animals': 659.500 [0,1/1] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
Aluvión de críticas a 'MasterChef Senior' por su rodaje en Salamanca a un día de su confinamientoAluvión de críticas a 'MasterChef Senior' por su rodaje en Salamanca a un día de su confinamiento