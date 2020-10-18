'Shark Tank' lidera la noche en su triunfal regreso a ABC

'Shark Tank' (ABC)
Adultos 18-49
Fox: 0,5/3
ABC: 0,4/3
CBS: 0,4/3
NBC: 0,4/2
The CW: 0,1/1
ABC
08:00 - 'Shark Tank' (Estreno): 3.810.000 [0,6/4] (º)
09:00 - '20/20': 3.022.500 [0,4/2] (º)
Fox
08:00 - 'WWE Friday Night SmackDown' (8-10 p.m.): 1.985.000 [0,5/3] (º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Greatest #AtHome Videos': 3.125.500 [0,4/2] (º)
09:00 - 'Undercover Boss': 2.650.000 [0,4/3] (º)
10:00 - 'Blue Bloods' (R): 2.805.000 [0,3/2] (º)
NBC
08:00 - 'American Ninja Warrior' (R) (8-10 p.m.): 1.860.000 [0,3/2] (º)
10:00 - 'Dateline': 2.630.000 [0,4/3] (º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Masters of Illusion': 693.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'World's Funniest Animals': 659.500 [0,1/1] (5º)
