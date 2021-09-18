Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 16 DE SEPTIEMBRE

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' se despide para siempre en un prime time dominado por 'Big Brother'

El final de la octava y última temporada de la comedia de NBC roza los dos millones de espectadores.

Redacción Sábado 18 Septiembre 2021 13:00 (hace 3 horas)
'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'

Adultos 18-49

· CBS: 0,7/5

· NBC: 0,5/4

· Fox: 0,4/3

· ABC: 0,2/2

· The CW: 0,1/1

CBS

08:00 - 'Big Brother' (8-10 p.m.): 3.910.000 [0,94] (1º)

10:00 - 'Bull' (R): 1.750.000 [0,20] (4º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' (Final): 1.880.000 [0,39] (2º)

09:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU' (R): 1.640.000 [0,23] (3º)

10:00 - 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' (R): 1.680.000 [0,24] (1º)

Fox

08:00 - 'MasterChef' (R): 1.160.000 [0,29] (4º)

09:00 - 'Call Me Kat' (R): 1.090.000 [0,25] (2º)

09:30 - 'Call Me Kat' (R): 1.070.000 [0,22] (3º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Holey Moley' (R): 2.430.000 [0,36] (3º)

09:00 - 'When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren' (Final): 1.310.000 [0,20] (4º)

10:00 - 'The Hustler': 1.590.000 [0,22] (2º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Coroner': 680.000 [0,09] (5º)

09:00 - 'The Outpost': 370.000 [0,05] (5º)

Comentarios y social

