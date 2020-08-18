Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 17 AGOSTO

ABC se impone a NBC y CBS con su cobertura de la Convención Demócrata

Fox alcanza buenos datos con las reposiciones de la franquicia '9-1-1'.

Redacción Martes 18 Agosto 2020 18:29 (hace 42 minutos)
Convención Demócrata

Convención Demócrata

Adultos 18-49

NBC: 0,4/3

Fox: 0,4/3

CBS: 0,3/2

ABC: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,2/1

NBC

08:00 - 'American Ninja Warrior' (8-10 p.m.) (R): 2.510.000 [0,4/3] (2º)

10:00 - 'Democratic National Convention': 1.910.000 [0,4/2] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 3.640.000 [0,4/3] (1º)

08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola' (R): 3.440.000 [0,4/2] (1º)

09:00 - 'All Rise' (R): 2.170.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

10:00 - 'CBS News: Democratic Convention': 1.740.000 [0,2/1] (3º)

Fox

08:00 - '9-1-1' (R): 2.160.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

09:00 - '9-1-1: Lone Star' (R): 1.990.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Holey Moley' (R): 2.100.000 [0,4/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'To Tell the Truth' (R): 2.030.000 [0,4/2] (2º)

10:00 - 'Democratic National Convention: Your Voice/Your Vote' (R): 2.120.000 [0,4/2] (1º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?': 993.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us': 905.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

Comentarios y social

