ABC se impone a NBC y CBS con su cobertura de la Convención Demócrata

Convención Demócrata
Adultos 18-49
NBC: 0,4/3
Fox: 0,4/3
CBS: 0,3/2
ABC: 0,3/2
The CW: 0,2/1
NBC
08:00 - 'American Ninja Warrior' (8-10 p.m.) (R): 2.510.000 [0,4/3] (2º)
10:00 - 'Democratic National Convention': 1.910.000 [0,4/2] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 3.640.000 [0,4/3] (1º)
08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola' (R): 3.440.000 [0,4/2] (1º)
09:00 - 'All Rise' (R): 2.170.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
10:00 - 'CBS News: Democratic Convention': 1.740.000 [0,2/1] (3º)
Fox
08:00 - '9-1-1' (R): 2.160.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
09:00 - '9-1-1: Lone Star' (R): 1.990.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Holey Moley' (R): 2.100.000 [0,4/3] (4º)
09:00 - 'To Tell the Truth' (R): 2.030.000 [0,4/2] (2º)
10:00 - 'Democratic National Convention: Your Voice/Your Vote' (R): 2.120.000 [0,4/2] (1º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?': 993.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us': 905.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
