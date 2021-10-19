El fútbol americano impulsa a CBS y lleva a NBC a repetir en lo más alto

Seahawks-Steelers
Adultos 18-49
· NBC: 3,2/20
· CBS: 1,9/12
· Fox: 0,4/3
· ABC: 0,4/3
· The CW: 0,0/1
NBC
07:00 - 'Football Night in America': 5.220.000 [1,2] (2º)
08:00 - 'Football Night in America': 5.220.000 [1,2] (2º)
08:30 - 'NFL: Seahawks v. Steelers' (8:30-11 p.m.): 13.200.000 [3,6] (1º)
CBS
07:00 - 'NFL Overrun': 21.960.000 [5,2] (1º)
07:30 - '60 Minutes': 9.850.000 [1,3] (1º)
08:30 - 'The Equalizer': 6.850.000 [0,7] (2º)
09:30 - 'NCIS: Los Angeles': 4.950.000 [0,5] (2º)
10:30 - 'SEAL Team': 5.220.000 [0,5] (2º)
Fox
07:00 - 'The Simpsons' (R): 1.610.000 [0,5] (3º)
07:30 - 'Bob's Burgers' (R): 880.000 [0,3] (4º)
08:00 - 'The Simpsons': 1.450.000 [0.5] (3º)
08:30 - 'The Great North': 1.010.000 [0,4] (4º)
09:00 - 'Bob's Burgers': 1.170.000 [0,4] (4º)
09:30 - 'Family Guy': 1.330.000 [0,4] (4º)
ABC
07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos': 4.170.000 [0,4] (4º)
08:00 - 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune': 4.060.000 [0,4] (3º)
09:00 - 'Supermarket Sweep': 2.500.000 [0,4] (3º)
10:00 - 'The Rookie': 2.720.000 [0,3] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Legends of the Hidden Temple': 260.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Killer Camp': 170.000 [0,0] (5º)
