AUDIENCIAS EEUU VIERNES 15 DE OCTUBRE

El estreno de 'Home Sweet Home' pincha en NBC frente al férreo liderazgo de 'MLB ALCS'

El béisbol se convirtió en lo más visto del día con 5,3 millones de espectadores.

Redacción Domingo 17 Octubre 2021 11:28 (hace 3 horas)
'MLB ALCS'

'MLB ALCS'

Adultos 18-49

· Fox: 1,1/9

· CBS: 0,4/4

· ABC: 0,4/3

· NBC: 0,2/2

· The CW: 0,1/1

Fox

08:00 - 'MLB ALCS' (8:00 pm - 11:00 pm): 5.310.000 [1,1/9] (1º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Shark Tank': 3.480.000 [0,5/4] (2º)

09:00 - '20/20' (9:00 pm - 11:00 pm): 2.700.000 [0,3/3] (3º)

CBS

08:00 - 'SWAT': 4.620.000 [0,5/4] (3º)

09:00 - 'Magnum PI': 5.150.000 [0,4/3] (2º)

10:00 - 'Blue Bloods': 5.760.000 [0,4/3] (2ª)

NBC

08:00 - 'Home Sweet Home' (Estreno): 1.430.000 [0,2/2] (4º)

10:00 - 'Dateline NBC': 1.730.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us': 760.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Nancy Drew' (9:00 pm - 11:00 pm): 380.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

