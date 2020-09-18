'Big Brother' y 'Love Island' le dan el liderazgo a CBS

'Big Brother'
Adultos 18-49
CBS: 0,7/4
ABC: 0,5/3
NBC: 0,3/2
Fox: 0,3/2
The CW: 0,1/1
NBC
08:00 - 'Transplant' (R): 2.350.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
09:00 - 'Transport' (R): 2.110.000 [0,2/1] (4º)
10:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU' (R): 1.800.000 [0,2/2] (3º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Big Brother': 4.150.000 [1,1/7] (1º)
09:00 - 'Love Island' (8-10 P.M.): 2.020.000 [0,6/3] (1º)
Fox
08:00 - '24 Hours To Hell and Back' (R): 1.320.000 [0,4/3] (3º)
09:00 - 'The Masked Singer' (R): 1.230.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Celebrity Family Feud' (R): 4.290.000 [0,6/4] (2º)
09:00 - 'Holey Moley': 2.490.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
10:00 - 'Match Game' (R): 2.140.000 [0,4/2] (2º)
The CW
08:00 - 'CW: Mysteries Decoded': 740.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' (R): 691.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
