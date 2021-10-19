Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 18 DE OCTUBRE

'9-1-1' y 'Dancing with the Stars' adelantan a 'The Voice'

A pesar de la salida de Mark Harmon de 'NCIS' tras 18 años en la misma, la audiencia de la serie se mantiene estable.

Redacción Martes 19 Octubre 2021 18:29 (hace 2 horas)
'9-1-1'

'9-1-1'

Adultos 18-49

· NBC: 0,6/4

· ABC: 0,7/4

· CBS: 0,5/4

· Fox: 0,5/3

· The CW: 0,1/0

NBC

08:00 - 'The Voice' (8-10 p.m.): 6.130.000 [0,7] (3º)

10:00 - 'Ordinary Joe': 2.510.000 [0,4] (2º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Dancing with the Stars' (8-10 p.m.): 5.090.000 [0,8] (2º)

10:00 - 'The Real Queens of Hip-Hop': 1.980.000 [0,4] (3º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood': 5.100.000 [0,6] (4º)

08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola': 4.890.000 [0,5] (4º)

09:00 - 'NCIS': 7.390.000 [0,6] (3º)

10:00 - 'NCIS: Hawai'i': 5.270.000 [0,5] (1º)

Fox

08:00 - '9-1-1': 5.140.000 [0,8] (1º)

09:00 - 'The Big Leap': 1.390.000 [0,3] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Howie Mandel & Friends: Don't Sneeze on Me': 380.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:30 - 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' (R): 300.000 [0,0] (5º)

