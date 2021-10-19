'9-1-1' y 'Dancing with the Stars' adelantan a 'The Voice'

· NBC: 0,6/4

· ABC: 0,7/4

· CBS: 0,5/4

· Fox: 0,5/3

· The CW: 0,1/0

NBC

ABC

10:00 - 'The Real Queens of Hip-Hop': 1.980.000 [0,4] (3º)

08:00 - 'Dancing with the Stars' (8-10 p.m.): 5.090.000 [0,8] (2º)

CBS

Fox

The CW

08:00 - 'Howie Mandel & Friends: Don't Sneeze on Me': 380.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:30 - 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' (R): 300.000 [0,0] (5º)