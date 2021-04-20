Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 19 ABRIL

'9-1-1' vuelve por la puerta grande y acaba con el reinado de 'The Voice'

'The Good Doctor' supera los 4 millones de espectadores y lidera en su franja.

Redacción Martes 20 Abril 2021 18:23 (hace 2 horas)
  • logoantena3

    15,9%

  • logotelecinco

    15,0%

  • logola1

    8,0%

  • logolasexta

    7,9%

  • logocuatro

    5,1%

  • logola2

    3,2%

  • logonova

    2,6%

  • logofdf

    2,4%

  • logo13tv

    2,2%

  • logodivinity

    1,8%

  • logoenergy

    1,8%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,6%

  • logomega-espana

    1,6%

  • logoparamountchannel

    1,5%

  • logoneox

    1,4%

  • logoclan

    1,1%

  • logoatreseries

    1,1%

  • logodkiss

    1,0%

  • logoboing

    0,9%

  • logogol-television

    0,9%

  • logocanal24horas

    0,8%

  • logoten

    0,7%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,5%

  • logobemadtv

    0,5%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,4%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,2%

'9-1-1'

'9-1-1'

NBC

08:00 - 'The Voice' (8-10 p.m.): 6.230.000 [0,9/6] (2º)

10:00 - 'Debris': 2.570.000 [0,4/3] (3º)

ABC

08:00 - 'American Idol' (8-10 p.m.): 4.090.000 [0,6/4] (4º)

10:00 - 'The Good Doctor': 4.030.000 [0,5/4] (1º)

Fox

08:00 - '9-1-1': 5.920.000 [1,0/7] (1º)

09:00 - '9-1-1: Lone Star': 1.530.000 [0,8/6] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood': 4.960.000 [0,7/5] (3º)

08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola': 4.730.000 [0,5/4] (4º)

09:00 - 'All Rise': 3.150.000 [0,4/3] (3º)

10:00 - 'Bull': 4.330.000 [0,4/3] (2º)

The CW

08:00 - 'All American': 680.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Black Lightning': 430.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 

Recomendamos

Amador Mohedano carga contra Rocío Carrasco y muestra su apoyo a Rocío Flores: "Habla con el corazón"Amador Mohedano carga contra Rocío Carrasco y muestra su apoyo a Rocío Flores: "Habla con el corazón"