'9-1-1' vuelve por la puerta grande y acaba con el reinado de 'The Voice'

'9-1-1'
NBC
08:00 - 'The Voice' (8-10 p.m.): 6.230.000 [0,9/6] (2º)
10:00 - 'Debris': 2.570.000 [0,4/3] (3º)
ABC
08:00 - 'American Idol' (8-10 p.m.): 4.090.000 [0,6/4] (4º)
10:00 - 'The Good Doctor': 4.030.000 [0,5/4] (1º)
Fox
08:00 - '9-1-1': 5.920.000 [1,0/7] (1º)
09:00 - '9-1-1: Lone Star': 1.530.000 [0,8/6] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Neighborhood': 4.960.000 [0,7/5] (3º)
08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola': 4.730.000 [0,5/4] (4º)
09:00 - 'All Rise': 3.150.000 [0,4/3] (3º)
10:00 - 'Bull': 4.330.000 [0,4/3] (2º)
The CW
08:00 - 'All American': 680.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Black Lightning': 430.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
