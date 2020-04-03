Notificaciones
AUDIENCIAS EEUU 2 DE ABRIL

'Broke' arranca fuerte en CBS mientras 'Young Sheldon' y 'Mom' alcanzan máximo de temporada

'Grey's Anatomy' anota su segundo mejor dato de la temporada en espectadores y 'How to Get Away With Murder' regresa con mejores datos.

Redacción Viernes 3 Abril 2020 19:09 (hace 54 minutos)

'Broke'

'Broke'

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 1,0/5

CBS: 0,9/4

Fox: 0,5/3

NBC: 0,5/2

The CW: 0,1/0

ABC

08:00 - 'Station 19': 7.290.000 [1,1/6] (2º)

09:00 - 'Grey's Anatomy': 7.140.000 [1,4/6] (1º)

10:00 - 'A Million Little Things' (Final de temporada): 3.030.000 [0,7/4] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Young Sheldon': 9.990.000 [1,3/6] (1º)

08:30 - 'Man With a Plan' (Estreno temporada): 7.140.000 [0,9/4] (2º)

09:00 - 'Mom' (R): 7.620.000 [1,0/5] (2º)

09:30 - 'Broke' (Estreno temporada): 7.050.000 [0,9/4] (2º)

10:00 - 'Tommy': 5.690.000 [0,5/2] (3º)

Fox

08:00 - 'Last Man Standing': 4.100.000 [0,7/3] (3º)

08:30 - 'Last Man Standing' (R): 2.790.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'Mental Samurai' (R): 1.930.000 [0,5/2] (3º)

09:30 - 'Mental Samurai' (R): 1.830.000 [0,5/2] (3º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Superstore': 3.290.000 [0,7/3] (3º)

08:30 - 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine': 2.200.000 [0,5/4] (4º)

09:00 - 'Will & Grace' (R): 1.510.000 [0,3/1] (4º)

09:00 - 'Indebted': 1.360.000 [0,3/1] (4º)

10:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU': 3.510.000 [0,6/3] (2º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Katy Keene': 413.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Legacies': 254.000 [0,1/0] (5º)

