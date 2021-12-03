Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 2 DE DICIEMBRE

'Annie Live!' se estrena con fuerza en NBC, superando a 'Young Sheldon'

La entrevista a Alec Baldwin en ABC se conforma con un 0,4 y la cuarta posición de su franja.

Redacción Viernes 3 Diciembre 2021 19:08 (hace 1 hora)
'Annie Live!'

'Annie Live!'

Adultos 18-49

· Fox: 2,9/20

· NBC: 0,9/6

· CBS: 0,4/3

· ABC: 0,3/2

· The CW: 0,1/1

Fox

08:00 - 'NFL: Cowboys v. Saints' (8-10 p,m.): 11.330.000 [3,0] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Young Sheldon': 6.410.000 [0,6] (3º)

08:30 - 'United States of Al': 4.530.000 [0,4] (3º)

09:00 - 'Ghosts': 5.290.000 [0,5] (3º)

09:30 - 'B Positive': 3.970.000 [0,4] (3º)

10:00 - 'Bull': 4.010.000 [0,3] (2º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Alec Baldwin Unscripted': 4.130.000 [0,4] (4º)

09:00 - 'The Great Christmas Light Fight' (Final) (9-11 p.m.): 1.830.000 [0,3] (4º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Annie Live!' (8-11 p.m.): 5.150.000 [0,9] (2º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Walker': 930.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Legacies': 370.000 [0,1] (5º)

