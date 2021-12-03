'Annie Live!' se estrena con fuerza en NBC, superando a 'Young Sheldon'

'Annie Live!'
Adultos 18-49
· Fox: 2,9/20
· NBC: 0,9/6
· CBS: 0,4/3
· ABC: 0,3/2
· The CW: 0,1/1
Fox
08:00 - 'NFL: Cowboys v. Saints' (8-10 p,m.): 11.330.000 [3,0] (1º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Young Sheldon': 6.410.000 [0,6] (3º)
08:30 - 'United States of Al': 4.530.000 [0,4] (3º)
09:00 - 'Ghosts': 5.290.000 [0,5] (3º)
09:30 - 'B Positive': 3.970.000 [0,4] (3º)
10:00 - 'Bull': 4.010.000 [0,3] (2º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Alec Baldwin Unscripted': 4.130.000 [0,4] (4º)
09:00 - 'The Great Christmas Light Fight' (Final) (9-11 p.m.): 1.830.000 [0,3] (4º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Annie Live!' (8-11 p.m.): 5.150.000 [0,9] (2º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Walker': 930.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Legacies': 370.000 [0,1] (5º)
