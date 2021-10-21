'Survivor' recupera y lidera la noche frente a 'The Masked Singer'

'Survivor'
Adultos 18-49
· NBC: 0,7/5
· Fox: 0,6/4
· CBS: 0,6/4
· ABC: 0,3/2
· The CW: 0,1/1
CBS
08:00 - 'Survivor': 5.410.000 [1,0] (1º)
09:00 - 'Tough As Nails': 2.770.000 [0,4] (2º)
10:00 - 'CSI: Vegas': 3.410.000 [0,3] (2º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Chicago Med': 6.520.000 [0,7] (3º)
09:00 - 'Chicago Fire': 7.130.000 [0,8] (1º)
10:00 - 'Chicago P.D.': 5.440.000 [0,6] (1º)
Fox
08:00 - 'The Masked Singer': 4.220.000 [0,9] (2º)
09:00 - 'Alter Ego': 2.150.000 [0,4] (3º)
ABC
08:00 - 'The Goldbergs' : 2.820.000 [0,5] (4º)
08:30 - 'The Wonder Years' : 2.000.000 [0,4] (4º)
09:00 - 'The Conners' (R): 1.780.000 [0,6] (4º)
09:30 - 'Home Economics': 1.620.000 [0,3] (4º)
10:00 - 'Superstar': 1.680.000 [0,3] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Legends of Tomorrow': 540.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Batwoman': 490.000 [0,1] (5º)
Recomendamos
Comentarios y social