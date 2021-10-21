Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 20 OCTUBRE

'Survivor' recupera y lidera la noche frente a 'The Masked Singer'

'Chicado Fire' y 'Batwoman' mejoran ligeramente respecto al miércoles anterior.

Redacción Jueves 21 Octubre 2021 18:27 (hace 1 hora)
'Survivor'

'Survivor'

Adultos 18-49

· NBC: 0,7/5

· Fox: 0,6/4

· CBS: 0,6/4

· ABC: 0,3/2

· The CW: 0,1/1

CBS

08:00 - 'Survivor': 5.410.000 [1,0] (1º)

09:00 - 'Tough As Nails': 2.770.000 [0,4] (2º)

10:00 - 'CSI: Vegas': 3.410.000 [0,3] (2º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Chicago Med': 6.520.000 [0,7] (3º)

09:00 - 'Chicago Fire': 7.130.000 [0,8] (1º)

10:00 - 'Chicago P.D.': 5.440.000 [0,6] (1º)

Fox

08:00 - 'The Masked Singer': 4.220.000 [0,9] (2º)

09:00 - 'Alter Ego': 2.150.000 [0,4] (3º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Goldbergs' : 2.820.000 [0,5] (4º)

08:30 - 'The Wonder Years' : 2.000.000 [0,4] (4º)

09:00 - 'The Conners' (R): 1.780.000 [0,6] (4º)

09:30 - 'Home Economics': 1.620.000 [0,3] (4º)

10:00 - 'Superstar': 1.680.000 [0,3] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Legends of Tomorrow': 540.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Batwoman': 490.000 [0,1] (5º)

