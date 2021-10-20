Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 19 OCTUBRE

'Queens' desafina en su estreno a pesar de acompañar al regreso de 'The Bachelorette'

El reality de ABC vuelve al prime time liderando ante casi 3 millones de espectadores.

Redacción Miércoles 20 Octubre 2021 18:40 (hace 12 minutos)
Adultos 18-49

· ABC: 0,6/4

· NBC: 0,5/4

· CBS: 0,4/3

· Fox: 0,3/2

· The CW: 0,1/1

NBC

08:00 - 'The Voice': 6.510.000 [0,6] (2º)

09:00 - 'La Brea': 5.020.000 [0,5] (2º)

10:00 - 'New Amsterdam': 3.550.000 [0,3] (2º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Bachelorette' (8-10 p.m.) (Estreno): 2.840.000 [0,7] (1º)

10:00 - 'Queens' (Estreno): 1.780.000 [0,4] (1º)

Fox

08:00 - 'The Resident': 3.160.000 [0,4] (4º)

09:00 - 'Our Kind of People': 1.430.000 [0,3] (4º)

CBS

08:00 - 'FBI' (R): 3.810.000 [0,4] (3º)

09:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted' (R): 4.140.000 [0,4] (3º)

10:00 - 'FBI: International' (R): 3.450.000 [0,3] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Stargirl': 530.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Supergirl': 410.000 [0,1] (5º)

