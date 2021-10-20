'Queens' desafina en su estreno a pesar de acompañar al regreso de 'The Bachelorette'

'Queens'
Adultos 18-49
· ABC: 0,6/4
· NBC: 0,5/4
· CBS: 0,4/3
· Fox: 0,3/2
· The CW: 0,1/1
NBC
08:00 - 'The Voice': 6.510.000 [0,6] (2º)
09:00 - 'La Brea': 5.020.000 [0,5] (2º)
10:00 - 'New Amsterdam': 3.550.000 [0,3] (2º)
ABC
08:00 - 'The Bachelorette' (8-10 p.m.) (Estreno): 2.840.000 [0,7] (1º)
10:00 - 'Queens' (Estreno): 1.780.000 [0,4] (1º)
Fox
08:00 - 'The Resident': 3.160.000 [0,4] (4º)
09:00 - 'Our Kind of People': 1.430.000 [0,3] (4º)
CBS
08:00 - 'FBI' (R): 3.810.000 [0,4] (3º)
09:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted' (R): 4.140.000 [0,4] (3º)
10:00 - 'FBI: International' (R): 3.450.000 [0,3] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Stargirl': 530.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Supergirl': 410.000 [0,1] (5º)
Recomendamos
Comentarios y social