AUDIENCIAS EEUU 20 SEPTIEMBRE

'NCIS' brilla en el arranque de la nueva temporada; 'The Big Leap' y 'Ordinary Joe' despegan con timidez

El estreno de 'Dancing with the Stars' en ABC sucumbe ante el de 'The Voice' en NBC.

Redacción Martes 21 Septiembre 2021 18:05 (hace 2 horas)
Adultos 18-49

· NBC: 0,9/6

· ABC: 0,7/5

· CBS: 0,6/4

· Fox: 0,6/4

· The CW: 0,1/0

NBC

08:00 - 'The Voice' (8-10 p.m.) (Estreno): 6.980.000 [1,1] (1º)

10:00 - 'Ordinary Joe' (Estreno): 3.810.000 [0,5] (2º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Dancing with the Stars' (8-10 p.m.) (Estreno): 5.480.000 [0,9] (2º)

10:00 - 'Time100': 2.120.000 [0,4] (3º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (Estreno): 5.120.000 [0,6] (4º)

08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola' (Estreno): 5.240.000 [0,5] (4º)

09:00 - 'NCIS' (Estreno): 8.150.000 [0,7] (3º)

10:00 - 'NCIS: Hawai'i' (Estreno): 6.330.000 [0,5] (1º)

Fox

08:00 - '9-1-1': 5.260.000 [0,8] (3º)

09:00 - 'The Big Leap' (Estreno): 1.970.000 [0,4] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Roswell, New Mexico': 490.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' (R): 350.000 [0,1] (5º)

