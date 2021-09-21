Comentaristas deportivos de la NBC
NBC
07:00 - 'Football Night in America': 6.550.000 [1,7] (2º)
08:00 - 'Football Night in America': 14.700.000 [4,3] (1º)
08:30 - 'NFL: Chiefs vs. Ravens': 16.100.000 [4,8] (1º)
CBS
07:00 - 'NFL Overun': 15.440.000 [4,1] (1º)
08:00 - '73rd Primetime Emmy Awards': 6.280.000 [1,5] (2º)
Fox
07:00 - 'The Masked Singer & Alter Ego Sneak Peak' (R): 4.310.000 [1,1] (3º)
07:30 - 'The Simpsons' (R): 1.370.000 [0,4] (4º)
08:00 - 'Fantasy Island' (Final): 1.620.000 [0,3] (4º)
09:00 - 'The Masked Singer & Alter Ego Sneak Peak' (R): 1.000.000 [0,2] (4º)
09:30 - 'Family Guy' (R): 1.000.000 [0,2] (4º)
ABC
07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos' (R): 4.110.000 [0,5] (4º)
08:00 - 'Celebrity Family Feud (Final): 4.000.000 [0,5] (3º)
09:00 - 'The Chase' (Final): 3.100.000 [0,3] (3º)
10:00 - 'To Tell the Truth' (Final): 2.340.000 [0,2] (2º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' (R): 460.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Wellington Paranomal': 200.000 [0,0] (5º)
09:30 - 'Wellington Paranomal' (R): 200.000 [0,0] (5º)
Recomendamos
Comentarios y social