AUDIENCIAS EE.UU. DOMINGO 19 DE SEPTIEMBRE

'NFL: Chiefs vs. Ravens' arrasa con más de 16 millones de espectadores y eclipsa a los Emmy Awards

Los galardones televisivos consiguen mejorar sus marcas respecto a 2020, pero no asaltan el lideranzgo.

Redacción Martes 21 Septiembre 2021 10:30 (hace 46 minutos)
Comentaristas deportivos de la NBC

NBC

07:00 - 'Football Night in America': 6.550.000 [1,7] (2º)

08:00 - 'Football Night in America': 14.700.000 [4,3] (1º)

08:30 - 'NFL: Chiefs vs. Ravens': 16.100.000 [4,8] (1º)

CBS

07:00 - 'NFL Overun': 15.440.000 [4,1] (1º)

08:00 - '73rd Primetime Emmy Awards': 6.280.000 [1,5] (2º)

Fox

07:00 - 'The Masked Singer & Alter Ego Sneak Peak' (R): 4.310.000 [1,1] (3º)

07:30 - 'The Simpsons' (R): 1.370.000 [0,4] (4º)

08:00 - 'Fantasy Island' (Final): 1.620.000 [0,3] (4º)

09:00 - 'The Masked Singer & Alter Ego Sneak Peak' (R): 1.000.000 [0,2] (4º)

09:30 - 'Family Guy' (R): 1.000.000 [0,2] (4º)

ABC

07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos' (R): 4.110.000 [0,5] (4º)

08:00 - 'Celebrity Family Feud (Final): 4.000.000 [0,5] (3º)

09:00 - 'The Chase' (Final): 3.100.000 [0,3] (3º)

10:00 - 'To Tell the Truth' (Final): 2.340.000 [0,2] (2º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' (R): 460.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Wellington Paranomal': 200.000 [0,0] (5º)

09:30 - 'Wellington Paranomal' (R): 200.000 [0,0] (5º)

