NBC

08:30 - 'NFL: Chiefs vs. Ravens': 16.100.000 [4,8] (1º)

08:00 - 'Football Night in America': 14.700.000 [4,3] (1º)

07:00 - 'Football Night in America': 6.550.000 [1,7] (2º)

CBS

Fox

09:00 - 'The Masked Singer & Alter Ego Sneak Peak' (R): 1.000.000 [0,2] (4º)

07:30 - 'The Simpsons' (R): 1.370.000 [0,4] (4º)

07:00 - 'The Masked Singer & Alter Ego Sneak Peak' (R): 4.310.000 [1,1] (3º)

ABC

07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos' (R): 4.110.000 [0,5] (4º)

08:00 - 'Celebrity Family Feud (Final): 4.000.000 [0,5] (3º)

09:00 - 'The Chase' (Final): 3.100.000 [0,3] (3º)

10:00 - 'To Tell the Truth' (Final): 2.340.000 [0,2] (2º)