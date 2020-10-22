Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 21 OCTUBRE

'The Goldbergs' y 'The Conners' regresan con acierto, pero eclipsadas por la World Series

El segundo partido de la Serie Mundial de beisbol lleva a Fox a repetir liderato.

22 Octubre 2020
'The Conners'

'The Conners'

Adultos 18-49

Fox: 1,8/11

ABC: 0,7/4

CBS: 0,6/4

NBC: 0,5/3

The CW: 0,1/1

Fox

08:00 - 'World Series. Game 2' (8-11 p.m.): 7.220.000 [1,8/10] (1º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Goldbergs' (Estreno): 4.060.000 [0,8/5] (4º)

09:00 - 'The Conners' (Estreno): 4.760.000 [0,9/5] (4º)

09:30 - 'black-ish' (Estreno): 3.040.000 [0,6/3] (4º)

10:00 - 'The Con': 2.690.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Big Brother': 4.120.000 [1,0/6] (2º)

09:00 - 'The Amazing Race': 3.230.000 [0,7/4] (3º)

10:00 - 'S.W.A.T.' (R): 1.730.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

NBC

08:00 - 'The Wall': 3.510.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'American Ninja Warrior' (9-11 p.m.): 2.500.000 [0,4/3] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Devils': 698.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Coroner': 765.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

Comentarios y social

