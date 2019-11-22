'Hawai 5.0' y 'WWE Friday Night SmackDown' empatan de nuevo en una disputada noche

'Hawai 5.0'
Adultos 18-49
CBS: 0,7/4
NBC: 0,5/3
ABC: 0,5/3
The CW: 0,2/1
Fox
08:00 - 'WWE Friday Night SmackDown' (8-10 p.m.): 2.600.000 [0,8/5] (1º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Hawai 5.0': 7.320.000 [0,8/4] (1º)
09:00 - 'Magnum': 6.710.000 [0,7/4] (2º)
10:00 - 'Blue Bloods': 7.550.000 [0,7/4] (1º)
ABC
08:00 - 'American Housewife': 3.270.000 [0,6/4] (3º)
08:30 - 'Fresh Off the Boat': 2.300.000 [0,4/3] (5º)
09:00 - '20/20' (9-11 p.m.): 3.060.000 [0,5/3] (4º)
NBC
08:00 - 'The Blacklist': 3.970.000 [0,5/3] (4º)
09:00 - 'Dateline' (9-11 p.m.): 3.390.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Charmed': 790.000 [0,2/1] (6º)
09:00 - 'Dynasty': 450.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
