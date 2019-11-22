Notificaciones
AUDIENCIAS EEUU 22 NOVIEMBRE

'Hawai 5.0' y 'WWE Friday Night SmackDown' empatan de nuevo en una disputada noche

Las series de CBS vuelven a llevar la voz cantante en la jornada del viernes.

Redacción Domingo 24 Noviembre 2019 11:31 (hace 7 horas)
'Hawai 5.0'

'Hawai 5.0'

Adultos 18-49

FOX: 0,8/5

CBS: 0,7/4

NBC: 0,5/3

ABC: 0,5/3

The CW: 0,2/1

Fox

08:00 - 'WWE Friday Night SmackDown' (8-10 p.m.): 2.600.000 [0,8/5] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Hawai 5.0': 7.320.000 [0,8/4] (1º)

09:00 - 'Magnum': 6.710.000 [0,7/4] (2º)

10:00 - 'Blue Bloods': 7.550.000 [0,7/4] (1º)

ABC

08:00 - 'American Housewife': 3.270.000 [0,6/4] (3º)

08:30 - 'Fresh Off the Boat': 2.300.000 [0,4/3] (5º)

09:00 - '20/20' (9-11 p.m.): 3.060.000 [0,5/3] (4º)

NBC

08:00 - 'The Blacklist': 3.970.000 [0,5/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'Dateline' (9-11 p.m.): 3.390.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Charmed': 790.000 [0,2/1] (6º)

09:00 - 'Dynasty': 450.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

