AUDIENCIAS EEUU 23 DE ABRIL

El Draft de la NFL lidera ampliamente en ABC y opaca la gran despedida de 'Will & Grace'

El final de 'Will & Grace' obtiene sus mejores datos del último año en NBC, con más de 3,13 millones de espectadores.

Redacción Viernes 24 Abril 2020 18:55 (hace 1 hora)

'Will & Grace'

'Will & Grace'

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 1,6/7

CBS: 0,6/3

NBC: 0,6/3

Fox: 0,5/2

The CW: 0,1/0

ABC

08:00 - 'NFL Draft' (8-11 p.m): 6.140.000 [1,6/8] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 5.730.000 [1,0/5] (3º)

08:30 - 'Man With a Plan': 5.740.000 [0,6/3] (2º)

09:00 - 'Mom' (R): 4.900.000 [0,5/2] (2º)

09:30 - 'Broke': 4.820.000 [0,6/3] (2º)

10:00 - 'Tommy': 4.650.000 [0,5/2] (3º)

Fox

08:00 - 'Last Man Standing': 4.070.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

08:30 - 'Last Man Standing' (R): 2.890.000 [0,5/2] (4º)

09:00 - 'Mental Samurai' (R): 1.670.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

09:30 - 'Mental Samurai' (R): 1.470.000 [0,3/1] (3º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Superstore' (Final de temporada): 3.100.000 [0,7/3] (2º)

08:30 - 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' (Final de temporada): 2.320.000 [0,6/3] (2º)

09:00 - 'Will & Grace' (Final de serie): 3.130.000 [0,5/2] (2º)

09:30 - 'Will & Grace': 2.930.000 [0,5/2] (3º)

10:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU' (Final de temporada): 3.680.000 [0,7/3] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Katy Keene': 503.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'In The Dark' (Estreno): 397.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

