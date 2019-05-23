Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 23 DE MAYO

'Elementary' regresa en su séptima temporada como primero de su franja y mejorando el dato de su despedida

El especial sobre Farrah Fawcett en ABC lidera una noche plagada de especiales y reposiciones.

Redacción Viernes 24 Mayo 2019 18:57 (hace 22 minutos)
  • logotelecinco

    19,6%

  • logoantena3

    11,1%

  • logola1

    9,2%

  • logolasexta

    7,5%

  • logoneox

    4,4%

  • logocuatro

    4,4%

  • logola2

    2,8%

  • logofdf

    2,7%

  • logonova

    2,1%

  • logodivinity

    2,1%

  • logo13tv

    1,8%

  • logoparamountchannel

    1,8%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,6%

  • logoclan

    1,6%

  • logoenergy

    1,6%

  • logomega-espana

    1,5%

  • logoatreseries

    1,2%

  • logocanal24horas

    0,9%

  • logogol-television

    0,9%

  • logoboing

    0,9%

  • logodkiss

    0,8%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,8%

  • logobemadtv

    0,4%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,3%

  • logoten

    0,3%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,2%

'Elementary'

'Elementary'

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 0,6/3

CBS: 0,6/3

NBC: 0,4/3

FOX: 0,4/2

CW: 0,2/1

NBC

08:00 - 'Red Nose Day' (8-10 p.m.): 2.240.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

10:00 - 'Hollywood Game Night' (Especial): 2.010.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

ABC

08:00 - 'This Is Farrah Fawcett' (Especial) (8-10 p.m.): 5.780.000 [0,7/3] (1º)

10:00 - 'Shark Tank': 2.900.000 [0,4/2] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 5.250.000 [2,6/4] (2º)

08:30 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 5.350.000 [0,7/4] (1º)

09:00 - 'Mom' (R): 4.740.000 [0,6/3] (2º)

09:30 - 'Life in Pieces': 4.460.000 [0,6/3] (2º)

10:00 - 'Elementary' (Estreno): 4.100.000 [0,5/3] (1º)

Fox

08:00 - 'Paradise Hotel' (8-10 p.m.): 1.240.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'iZombie' (R): 750.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'In the Dark': 590.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
La foto de Kit Harington maquillando a una compañera de 'Juego de Tronos' se hace viralLa foto de Kit Harington maquillando a una compañera de 'Juego de Tronos' se hace viral