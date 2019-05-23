'Elementary' regresa en su séptima temporada como primero de su franja y mejorando el dato de su despedida

'Elementary'
Adultos 18-49
CBS: 0,6/3
NBC: 0,4/3
FOX: 0,4/2
CW: 0,2/1
NBC
08:00 - 'Red Nose Day' (8-10 p.m.): 2.240.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
10:00 - 'Hollywood Game Night' (Especial): 2.010.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
ABC
08:00 - 'This Is Farrah Fawcett' (Especial) (8-10 p.m.): 5.780.000 [0,7/3] (1º)
10:00 - 'Shark Tank': 2.900.000 [0,4/2] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 5.250.000 [2,6/4] (2º)
08:30 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 5.350.000 [0,7/4] (1º)
09:00 - 'Mom' (R): 4.740.000 [0,6/3] (2º)
09:30 - 'Life in Pieces': 4.460.000 [0,6/3] (2º)
10:00 - 'Elementary' (Estreno): 4.100.000 [0,5/3] (1º)
Fox
08:00 - 'Paradise Hotel' (8-10 p.m.): 1.240.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'iZombie' (R): 750.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'In the Dark': 590.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
