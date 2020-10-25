Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 23 OCTUBRE

Fox se dispara con el tercer partido de la World Series

'Big Brother' firma su peor dato de la presente temporada, igualándose a 'Shark Tank'.

Redacción Domingo 25 Octubre 2020 10:21 (hace 7 horas)
  • logoantena3

    14,9%

  • logotelecinco

    14,1%

  • logola1

    8,2%

  • logolasexta

    7,9%

  • logocuatro

    4,7%

  • logola2

    2,5%

  • logonova

    2,5%

  • logoenergy

    2,3%

  • logofdf

    2,3%

  • logoneox

    2,1%

  • logodivinity

    2,1%

  • logo13tv

    1,9%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,6%

  • logoatreseries

    1,6%

  • logomega-espana

    1,6%

  • logoclan

    1,5%

  • logoparamountchannel

    1,4%

  • logodkiss

    1,3%

  • logoboing

    1,0%

  • logocanal24horas

    1,0%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,9%

  • logogol-television

    0,6%

  • logobemadtv

    0,6%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,5%

  • logoten

    0,4%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,3%

'World Series'

'World Series'

Adultos 18-49

Fox: 1,3/9

ABC: 0,4/3

CBS: 0,4/3

NBC: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,1/1

Fox

08:00 - 'World Series. Game 3' (8-11 p.m.): 5.840.000 [1,3/9] (1º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Shark Tank': 3.750.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

09:00 - '20/20': 3.100.000 [0,4/2] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Big Brother': 2.990.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'Undercover Boss': 2.210.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

10:00 - 'Blue Bloods' (R): 2.680.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

NBC

08:00 - 'American Ninja Warrior' (R) (8-10 p.m.): 1.630.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

10:00 - 'Dateline': 2.590.000 [0,4/3] (2º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Masters of Illusion': 647.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'World's Funniest Animals': 720.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
'Skam España' se despide para siempre con un viaje sorpresa y un brindis por la amistad'Skam España' se despide para siempre con un viaje sorpresa y un brindis por la amistad