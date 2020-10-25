Fox se dispara con el tercer partido de la World Series

'World Series'
Adultos 18-49
Fox: 1,3/9
ABC: 0,4/3
CBS: 0,4/3
NBC: 0,3/2
The CW: 0,1/1
Fox
08:00 - 'World Series. Game 3' (8-11 p.m.): 5.840.000 [1,3/9] (1º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Shark Tank': 3.750.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
09:00 - '20/20': 3.100.000 [0,4/2] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Big Brother': 2.990.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
09:00 - 'Undercover Boss': 2.210.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
10:00 - 'Blue Bloods' (R): 2.680.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
NBC
08:00 - 'American Ninja Warrior' (R) (8-10 p.m.): 1.630.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
10:00 - 'Dateline': 2.590.000 [0,4/3] (2º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Masters of Illusion': 647.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'World's Funniest Animals': 720.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
