Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 22 OCTUBRE

ABC y NBC son las cadenas más vistas para seguir el segundo debate electoral

Fox destaca con su oferta deportiva como alternativa al segundo debate electoral.

Redacción Viernes 23 Octubre 2020 19:07 (hace 5 horas)
  • logotelecinco

    15,0%

  • logoantena3

    12,4%

  • logola1

    7,9%

  • logolasexta

    7,8%

  • logocuatro

    5,4%

  • logonova

    2,7%

  • logola2

    2,6%

  • logofdf

    2,6%

  • logocanal24horas

    2,3%

  • logo13tv

    2,2%

  • logoenergy

    2,1%

  • logoneox

    2,0%

  • logodivinity

    1,9%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,7%

  • logomega-espana

    1,6%

  • logoparamountchannel

    1,6%

  • logoatreseries

    1,3%

  • logodkiss

    1,3%

  • logoclan

    1,3%

  • logogol-television

    1,2%

  • logoboing

    0,9%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,6%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,6%

  • logobemadtv

    0,6%

  • logoten

    0,4%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,2%

Donald Trump y Joe Biden

Donald Trump y Joe Biden

Adultos 18-49

Fox: 2,1/10

ABC: 1,6/8

NBC: 1,6/8

CBS: 1/5

The CW: 0,2/1

ABC

08:00 - '20/20: 'Trump vs. Biden': 5.180.000 [0,8/4] (3º)

09:00 - '2nd Presidential Debate' (9 - 11 pm): 6.540.000 [2/9] (3º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Big Brother': 4.340.000 [1,0/6] (2º)

09:00 - '2nd Presidential Debate' (9 - 11 pm): 4.540.000 [1/5] (3º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Connecting': 4.315.000 [0,8/4] (5º)

09:00 - '2nd Presidential Debate' (9 - 11 pm): 8.050.000 [1,9/9] (3º)

10:00 - 'Dateline': 2.510.000 [0,4/2] (2º)

Fox

08:00 - 'World Series, Game 2': 8.010.000 [2,2/12] (1º)

08:30 - 'Thursday Night Football (New York Giants at Philadelphia)' (8:30 - 11 pm): 6.940.000 [1,7/8] (1º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Supernatural': 925.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

09:00 - 'The Outpost': 464.000 [0,1/0] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
Eurovisión 2021: Islandia vuelve a apostar por Dadi & Gagnamagnid como sus representantesEurovisión 2021: Islandia vuelve a apostar por Dadi & Gagnamagnid como sus representantes