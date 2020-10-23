ABC y NBC son las cadenas más vistas para seguir el segundo debate electoral

Donald Trump y Joe Biden
Adultos 18-49
Fox: 2,1/10
ABC: 1,6/8
NBC: 1,6/8
CBS: 1/5
The CW: 0,2/1
ABC
08:00 - '20/20: 'Trump vs. Biden': 5.180.000 [0,8/4] (3º)
09:00 - '2nd Presidential Debate' (9 - 11 pm): 6.540.000 [2/9] (3º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Big Brother': 4.340.000 [1,0/6] (2º)
09:00 - '2nd Presidential Debate' (9 - 11 pm): 4.540.000 [1/5] (3º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Connecting': 4.315.000 [0,8/4] (5º)
09:00 - '2nd Presidential Debate' (9 - 11 pm): 8.050.000 [1,9/9] (3º)
10:00 - 'Dateline': 2.510.000 [0,4/2] (2º)
Fox
08:00 - 'World Series, Game 2': 8.010.000 [2,2/12] (1º)
08:30 - 'Thursday Night Football (New York Giants at Philadelphia)' (8:30 - 11 pm): 6.940.000 [1,7/8] (1º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Supernatural': 925.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
09:00 - 'The Outpost': 464.000 [0,1/0] (5º)
