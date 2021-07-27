Los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokyo lideran en NBC
NBC
07:00 - '2020 Tokyo Olympics': 13.460.000 [3,7/25] (1º)
ABC
07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos' (R): 3.360.000 [0,4] (2º)
08:00 - 'Celebrity Family Feud': 3.690.000 [0,5] (2º)
09:00 - 'The Chase': 2.770.000 [0,3/2] (2º)
10:00 - 'To Tell the Truth': 2.390.000 [0,3/2] (2º)
CBS
07:00 - '60 Minutes' (R): 4.330.000 [0,3] (2º)
08:00 - 'Big Brother': 3.210.000 [0,8/5] (2º)
09:00 - 'Love Island' (9-11 p.m.): 1.360.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
Fox
07:00 - 'Duncanville' (R): 340.000 [0,1] (4º)
07:30 - 'HouseBroken' (R): 290.000 [0,1] (4º)
08:00 - 'The Simpsons': 520.000 [0,1] (4º)
08:30 - 'The Great North' (R): 450.000 [0,1] (4º)
09:00 - 'Bob's Burgers' (R): 660.000 [0,2] (4º)
09:30 - 'Family Guy' (R): 680.000 [0,3] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow': 180.000 [0,0/0] (5º)
09:00 - 'Wellington Paranormal': 160.000 [0,0/0] (5º)
09:30 - 'Dead Pixels': 100.000 [0,0/0] (5º)
