AUDIENCIAS EEUU 26 ABRIL

'9-1-1' vuelve a apagar el fuego de 'The Voice' y el especial de 'Barrio Sésamo' no destaca

'The Good Doctor' sucumbe ante el buen desempeño de 'Bull' en CBS.

Redacción Martes 27 Abril 2021 18:11 (hace 41 minutos)
'9-1-1'

'9-1-1'

NBC

08:00 - 'The Voice' (8-10 p.m.): 6.610.000 [0,8/5] (2º)

10:00 - 'Debris': 2.720.000 [0,4/3] (3º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days' (8-10 p.m.): 2.260.000 [0,4/3] (4º)

10:00 - 'The Good Doctor': 3.680.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

Fox

08:00 - '9-1-1': 5.650.000 [0,9/7] (1º)

09:00 - '9-1-1: Lone Star': 4.830.000 [0,7/5] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood': 4.740.000 [0,6/4] (3º)

08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola': 4.490.000 [0,5/4] (3º)

09:00 - 'All Rise': 3.430.000 [0,4/3] (3º)

10:00 - 'Bull': 4.890.000 [0,5/4] (1º)

The CW

08:00 - 'All American': 660.000 [0,2/2] (5º)

09:00 - 'Black Lightning': 410.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

