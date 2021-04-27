'9-1-1'
NBC
08:00 - 'The Voice' (8-10 p.m.): 6.610.000 [0,8/5] (2º)
10:00 - 'Debris': 2.720.000 [0,4/3] (3º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days' (8-10 p.m.): 2.260.000 [0,4/3] (4º)
10:00 - 'The Good Doctor': 3.680.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
Fox
08:00 - '9-1-1': 5.650.000 [0,9/7] (1º)
09:00 - '9-1-1: Lone Star': 4.830.000 [0,7/5] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Neighborhood': 4.740.000 [0,6/4] (3º)
08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola': 4.490.000 [0,5/4] (3º)
09:00 - 'All Rise': 3.430.000 [0,4/3] (3º)
10:00 - 'Bull': 4.890.000 [0,5/4] (1º)
The CW
08:00 - 'All American': 660.000 [0,2/2] (5º)
09:00 - 'Black Lightning': 410.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
Recomendamos
Comentarios y social