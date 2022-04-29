FormulaTV
Conectar
AUDIENCIAS 'Supervivientes 2022' (19,4%) lidera pese a bajar y 'Cuéntame' crece al 9,8% en su capítulo 400

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 27 DE ABRIL

'The Masked Singer' escala con la reposición de 'Chicago Med', pero no puede con 'Survivor'

Pese a la reposiciones, 'Chicago Fire' y 'Chicago P.D.' continúan líderes de su franja.

'The Masked Singer' escala con la reposición de 'Chicago Med', pero no puede con 'Survivor'©Fox
Por RedacciónPublicado: Viernes 29 Abril 2022 11:22 (hace 3 horas)

Audiencias Miércoles 27 de Abril de 2022

  • logoantena3

    14,7%

  • logotelecinco

    12,5%

  • logola1

    8,0%

  • logolasexta

    7,1%

  • logocuatro

    5,2%

  • logola2

    2,8%

  • logonova

    2,8%

  • logoenergy

    2,5%

  • logofdf

    2,5%

  • logo13tv

    2,1%

  • logoneox

    1,9%

  • logodivinity

    1,9%

  • logoatreseries

    1,8%

  • logoparamountchannel

    1,8%

  • logomega-espana

    1,6%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,4%

  • logodkiss

    1,2%

  • logogol-television

    1,2%

  • logocanal24horas

    1,1%

  • logoclan

    0,8%

  • logoten

    0,7%

  • logoboing

    0,6%

  • logobemadtv

    0,6%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,6%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,4%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,4%

Adultos 18-49

  • CBS: 0,4/4
  • Fox: 0,4/4
  • NBC: 0,4/3
  • ABC: 0,2/2
  • The CW: 0,1/1
'Chicago Fire'

'Chicago Fire'

CBS

08:00 - 'Survivor': 5.720.000 [0,85/7] (1º)

09:00 - 'Beyond the Edge': 2.410.000 [0,27/2] (3º)

10:00 - 'Good Sam': 2.050.000 [0,21/2] (3º)

Fox

08:00 - 'The Masked Singer': 4.170.000 [0,67/6] (2º)

09:00 - 'Domino Masters': 1.560.000 [0,31/3] (2º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Chicago Med' (R): 3.780.000 [0,39/4] (3º)

09:00 - 'Chicago Fire (R)': 3.880.000 [0,43/4] (1º)

10:00 - 'Chicago PD (R): 3.400.000 [0,43/4] (1º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Goldbergs' (R): 2.250.000 [0,33/3] (4º)

08:30 - 'The Wonder Years' (R): 1.440.000 [0,22/2] (4º)

09:00 - 'Abbott Elementary' (R): 1.440.000 [0,24/2] (4º)

09:30 - 'Home Economics' (R): 1.120.000 [0,18/1] (4º)

10:00 - 'A Million Little Things': 1.920.000 [0,26/2] (2º)

The CW

08:00 - 'The Flash': 570.000 [0,12/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Kung Fu': 580.000 [0,09/1] (5º)

Ver todos los comentarios

Recomendamos

Síguenos

Noticias relacionadas