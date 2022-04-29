Audiencias Miércoles 27 de Abril de 2022
Adultos 18-49
- CBS: 0,4/4
- Fox: 0,4/4
- NBC: 0,4/3
- ABC: 0,2/2
- The CW: 0,1/1
'Chicago Fire'
CBS
08:00 - 'Survivor': 5.720.000 [0,85/7] (1º)
09:00 - 'Beyond the Edge': 2.410.000 [0,27/2] (3º)
10:00 - 'Good Sam': 2.050.000 [0,21/2] (3º)
Fox
08:00 - 'The Masked Singer': 4.170.000 [0,67/6] (2º)
09:00 - 'Domino Masters': 1.560.000 [0,31/3] (2º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Chicago Med' (R): 3.780.000 [0,39/4] (3º)
09:00 - 'Chicago Fire (R)': 3.880.000 [0,43/4] (1º)
10:00 - 'Chicago PD (R): 3.400.000 [0,43/4] (1º)
ABC
08:00 - 'The Goldbergs' (R): 2.250.000 [0,33/3] (4º)
08:30 - 'The Wonder Years' (R): 1.440.000 [0,22/2] (4º)
09:00 - 'Abbott Elementary' (R): 1.440.000 [0,24/2] (4º)
09:30 - 'Home Economics' (R): 1.120.000 [0,18/1] (4º)
10:00 - 'A Million Little Things': 1.920.000 [0,26/2] (2º)
The CW
08:00 - 'The Flash': 570.000 [0,12/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Kung Fu': 580.000 [0,09/1] (5º)