'The Good Doctor' vuelve estable en una noche liderada por 'NCIS' y 'The Voice'

Adultos 18-49
· NBC: 0,7/5
· ABC: 0,7/5
· CBS: 0,6/4
· Fox: 0,5/3
· The CW: 0,1/1
NBC
08:00 - 'The Voice' (8-10 p.m.): 6.860.000 [0,96/6] (1º)
10:00 - 'Ordinary Joe': 2.690.000 [0,36/3] (3º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Dancing with the Stars' (8-10 p.m.): 4.880.000 [0,72/5] (2º)
10:00 - 'The Good Doctor' (Estreno): 3.990.000 [0,41/3] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Neighborhood': 5.410.000 [0,66/5] (4º)
08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola': 5.490.000 [0,59/4] (4º)
09:00 - 'NCIS': 8.060.000 [0,71/5] (3º)
10:00 - 'NCIS: Hawai'i': 5.540.000 [0,50/4] (1º)
Fox
08:00 - '9-1-1': 5.450.000 [0,85/6] (3º)
09:00 - 'The Big Leap': 1.460.000 [0,25/2] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Roswell, New Mexico': 460.000 [0,07/0] (5º)
09:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' (R): 340.000 [0,07/0] (5º)
