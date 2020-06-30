'The Titan Games' y 'The Wall' crecen y lideran la noche en NBC

'The Titan Games', de NBC
Adultos 18-49
NBC: 0,7/4
ABC: 0,4/2
Fox: 0,4/2
CBS: 0,4/2
The CW: 0,2/1
NBC
08:00 - 'The Titan Games': 4.000.000 [0,7/5] (1º)
09:00 - 'The Wall': 3.990.000 [0,6/4] (1º)
10:00 - 'Cannonball': 2.750.000 [0,6/4] (1º)
ABC
08:00 - 'The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever' (8-11 p.m.): 2.095.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
baja
Fox
08:00 - '9-1-1' (R): 2.450.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
09:00 - '9-1-1: Lone Star' (R): 2.280.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 3.880.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola' (R): 3.490.000 [0,4/3] (2º)
09:00 - 'All Rise' (R): 2.930.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
10:00 - 'Bull' (R): 3.675.000 [0,4/3] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' (R): 1.0140.500 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us': 989.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
