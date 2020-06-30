Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 29 JUNIO

'The Titan Games' y 'The Wall' crecen y lideran la noche en NBC

La cadena también acierta con el especial del programa 'Cannonball' mientras que 'The Neighborhood' y 'Bob Hearts Abishola' destacan en CBS.

Redacción Martes 30 Junio 2020 18:15
'The Titan Games', de NBC

Adultos 18-49

NBC: 0,7/4

ABC: 0,4/2

Fox: 0,4/2

CBS: 0,4/2

The CW: 0,2/1

NBC

08:00 - 'The Titan Games': 4.000.000 [0,7/5] (1º)

09:00 - 'The Wall': 3.990.000 [0,6/4] (1º)

10:00 - 'Cannonball': 2.750.000 [0,6/4] (1º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever' (8-11 p.m.): 2.095.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

baja

Fox

08:00 - '9-1-1' (R): 2.450.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

09:00 - '9-1-1: Lone Star' (R): 2.280.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 3.880.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola' (R): 3.490.000 [0,4/3] (2º)

09:00 - 'All Rise' (R): 2.930.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

10:00 - 'Bull' (R): 3.675.000 [0,4/3] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' (R): 1.0140.500 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us': 989.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

