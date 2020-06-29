Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 28 DE JUNIO

Tibia acogida para la gala virtual de los BET Awards en CBS

'Celebrity Family Feud' sube y lidera en ABC, cadena líder del domingo con permiso de '60 minutes'.

Redacción Lunes 29 Junio 2020 18:52 (hace 3 horas)

Alicia Keys, protagonista en los BET Awards 2020

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 0,6/4

CBS: 0,5/3

NBC: 0,3/2

Fox: 0,2/1

The CW: 0,1/1

ABC

07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos' (R): 4.210.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

08:00 - 'Celebrity Family Feud': 5.500.000 [0,7/5] (1º)

09:00 - 'Press Your Luck': 3.640.000 [0,6/4] (1º)

10:00 - 'The Match Game': 3.460.000 [0,5/3] (1º)

CBS

07:00 - '60 Minutes': 7.705.000 [0,7/5] (1º)

08:00 - 'The 2020 BET Awards' (8-11 p.m.): 1.985.000 [0,4/2] (2º)

NBC

07:00 - 'Hollywood Game Night': 1.810.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

08:00 - 'The Titan Games' (R): 1.285.000 [0,2/1] (3º)

09:00 - 'America's Got Talent' (9-11 p.m) (R): 2.237.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

Fox

07:00 - 'Last Man Standing' (R): 886.000 [0,1/1] (4º)

07:30 - 'Duncanville' (R): 511.000 [0,1/1] (4º)

08:00 - 'The Simpsons' (R): 839.000 [0,2/2] (3º)

08:30 - 'Bless the Harts' (R): 631.000 [0,2/1] (4º)

09:00 - 'Bob's Burgers' (R): 750.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

09:30 - 'Family Guy' (R): 750.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Stargirl' (R): 409.000 [0,1/0] (5º)

09:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' (R): 372.000 [0,1/0] (5º)

