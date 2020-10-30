Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 29 DE OCTUBRE

El Atlanta-Carolina no tiene rival y lleva a Fox al liderazgo

'Celebrity Family Feud' y 'Press Your Luck' se despiden de ABC como segunda opción.

Redacción Viernes 30 Octubre 2020 17:50 (hace 1 hora)
Atlanta vs Carolina

Adultos 18-49

Fox: 2,2/13

ABC: 0,6/3

NBC: 0,4/2

CBS: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,2/1

ABC

08:00 - 'Celebrity Family Feud' (Final): 5.150.000 [0,7/4] (2º)

09:00 - 'Press Your Luck' (Final): 3.500.000 [0,6/3] (2º)

10:00 - 'Match Game': 2.810.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 3.780.000 [0,4/3] (4º)

08:30 - 'Mom' (R): 2.930.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

09:00 - 'Every Voter Counts': 1.370.000 [0,2/1] (4º)

10:00 - 'Star Trek: Discovery': 1.350.000 [0,1/1] (4º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Superstore' (Estreno): 2.770.000 [0,6/4] (3º)

08:30 - 'Connecting': 1.160.000 [0,2/1] (4º)

09:00 - 'Dateline' (9- 11 p.m.): 3.050.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

Fox

08:00 - 'Thursday Night Football (Atlanta at Carolina)' (8-11 p.m.): 6.800.000 [1,8/11] (1º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Supernatural': 919.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'The Outpost': 476.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

