El especial de 'Parks and Recreation' corona el jueves y 'Young Sheldon' destaca como lo más visto

Adultos 18-49
ABC: 0,8/4
CBS: 0,7/4
NBC: 0,6/3
Fox: 0,5/2
The CW: 0,1/0
ABC
08:00 - 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire' (Estreno): 6.220.000 [0,8/5] (3º)
09:00 - 'Station 19': 5.480.000 [0,9/5] (1º)
10:00 - 'How to Get Away With Murder': 2.840.000 [0,6/3] (1º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Young Sheldon': 9.970.000 [1,1/6] (1º)
08:30 - 'Man With a Plan': 6.640.000 [0,7/4] (3º)
09:00 - 'Man With a Plan': 6.170.000 [0,7/4] (2º)
09:30 - 'Broke': 5.050.000 [0,6/3] (2º)
10:00 - 'Tommy': 5.230.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
Fox
08:00 - 'Last Man Standing': 4.120.000 [0,7/4] (4º)
08:30 - 'Last Man Standing' (R): 2.750.000 [0,5/3] (4º)
09:00 - 'Mental Samurai' (R): 1.580.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
09:30 - 'Mental Samurai' (R): 1.640.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
NBC
08:00 - 'The Paley Center Salutes Parks and Recreation' (Especial): 3.380.000 [1,0/6] (2º)
08:30 - 'Parks and Recreation' (Especial): 3.670.000 [1,4/7] (1º)
09:00 - 'Council of Dads' (R): 1.820.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
10:00 - 'Council of Dads': 2.010.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Katy Keene': 446.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'In The Dark': 393.000 [0,1/0] (5º)
