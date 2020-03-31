Notificaciones
AUDIENCIAS EEUU 30 MARZO

'The Good Doctor' se despide por todo lo alto y 'The Voice' sigue imparable

El drama médico cierra su tercera temporada firmando máximos al rebasar los siete millones de espectadores.

Redacción Martes 31 Marzo 2020 18:55 (hace 2 horas)

'The Good Doctor'

'The Good Doctor' ha vuelto a superarse para clausurar su tercera temporada, que con su trágico desenlace ha alcanzado un máximo de 7,58 millones de espectadores. Sin embargo, la cadena dominante en la noche de los lunes sigue siendo NBC, que, a lomos de 'The Voice', se mantiene en primera posición, siendo Fox su competencia más cercana con el gran dato de '9-1-1', que se mantiene en un imponente 1,3 de rating. Por su parte, en CBS destaca el especial de James Corden 'Homefest', que firma un 0,5 tras cuatro reposiciones de las comedias de la cadena.

Adultos 18-49

NBC: 1,3

Fox: 1,0

ABC: 0,9

CBS: 0,6

The CW: 0,1

NBC

08:00 - 'The Voice' (8-10 p.m.): 9.680.000 [1,7] (1º)

10:00 - 'Manifest': 4.260.000 [0,8] (2º)

Fox

08:00 - '9-1-1': 7.000.000 [1,3] (2º)

09:00 - 'Prodigal Son': 3.600.000 [0,7] (3º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Celebrity Family Feud' (R): 5.150.000 [0,9] (3º)

09:00 - 'America Rising: Fighting The Pandemic': 4.900.000 [0,8] (2º)

10:00 - 'The Good Doctor': 7.580.000 [1,1] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 5.080.000 [0,7] (4º)

08:30 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 4.280.000 [0,6] (4º)

09:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 3.930.000 [0,5] (4º)

09:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola' (R): 3.770.000 [0,6] (4º)

10:00 - 'Homefest: James Corden's Late Late Show Special'': 3.310.000 [0,5] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Whose Line Is it Anyway?': 874.000 [0,2] (5º)

09:00 - 'Roswell, New Mexico': 615.000 [0,1] (4º)

