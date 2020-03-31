'The Good Doctor' se despide por todo lo alto y 'The Voice' sigue imparable

'The Good Doctor'
Adultos 18-49
NBC: 1,3
Fox: 1,0
ABC: 0,9
CBS: 0,6
The CW: 0,1
NBC
08:00 - 'The Voice' (8-10 p.m.): 9.680.000 [1,7] (1º)
10:00 - 'Manifest': 4.260.000 [0,8] (2º)
Fox
08:00 - '9-1-1': 7.000.000 [1,3] (2º)
09:00 - 'Prodigal Son': 3.600.000 [0,7] (3º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Celebrity Family Feud' (R): 5.150.000 [0,9] (3º)
09:00 - 'America Rising: Fighting The Pandemic': 4.900.000 [0,8] (2º)
10:00 - 'The Good Doctor': 7.580.000 [1,1] (1º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 5.080.000 [0,7] (4º)
08:30 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 4.280.000 [0,6] (4º)
09:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 3.930.000 [0,5] (4º)
09:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola' (R): 3.770.000 [0,6] (4º)
10:00 - 'Homefest: James Corden's Late Late Show Special'': 3.310.000 [0,5] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Whose Line Is it Anyway?': 874.000 [0,2] (5º)
09:00 - 'Roswell, New Mexico': 615.000 [0,1] (4º)
