'Anatomía de Grey' tropieza en Halloween y pierde dos décimas

'Anatomía de Grey'

, dos décimas por debajo del jueves 24. Sin embargo se mantiene segunda detrás de 'Thursday Night Football', algo en lo que también influye que su serie rival, ' El joven Sheldon ', emitiera una reposición que hizo que bajara al 0,7. La estrategia de CBS de no emitir capítulo nuevo de ninguna de sus series

Por otra parte, The CW prescindió de su programación habitual para centrarse en celebrar la noche de Halloween. La cadena se decantó por el especial 'The 13 Scariest Movies of All Time' y por el final de temporada del programa de investigación 'Mysteries Decoded'. Sin embargo, no lograron despegar y han hecho que la cadena marque por debajo de su media habitual, que los jueves suele estar cerca del 0,3.

Adultos 18-49

FOX: 2,8/14

ABC: 0,7/3

NBC: 0,6/3

CBS: 0,5/3

The CW: 0,2/1

Fox

08:00 - 'Thursday Night Football' (8-11 p.m.): 10.190.000 [2,8/14] (1º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Grey's Anatomy': 5.690.000 [1,1/5] (2º) 09:00 - 'A Million Little Things': 4.140.000 [0,7/3] (2º) 10:00 - 'How to Get Away with Murder': 2.230.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Superstore': 3.140.000 [0,7/4] (4º) 08:30 - 'Perfect Harmony': 2.450.000 [0,5/3] (4º) 09:00 - 'The Good Place': 2.280.000 [0,7/3] (3º) 09:30 - 'Will & Grace': 2.620.000 [0,6/3] (3º) 10:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU': 3.890.000 [0,7/4] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 5.760.000 [0,7/4] (3º) 08:30 - 'The Unicorn' (R): 3.790.000 [0,5/3] (3º) 09:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 4.540.000 [0,6/3] (4º) 09:30 - 'The Unicorn' (R): 3.270.000 [0,4/3] (4º) 10:00 - 'Evil' (R): 2.150.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

The CW