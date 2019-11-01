'Anatomía de Grey' tropieza en Halloween y pierde dos décimas

'Anatomía de Grey'
Por otra parte, The CW prescindió de su programación habitual para centrarse en celebrar la noche de Halloween. La cadena se decantó por el especial 'The 13 Scariest Movies of All Time' y por el final de temporada del programa de investigación 'Mysteries Decoded'. Sin embargo, no lograron despegar y han hecho que la cadena marque por debajo de su media habitual, que los jueves suele estar cerca del 0,3.
Adultos 18-49
FOX: 2,8/14
ABC: 0,7/3
NBC: 0,6/3
CBS: 0,5/3
The CW: 0,2/1
Fox
08:00 - 'Thursday Night Football' (8-11 p.m.): 10.190.000 [2,8/14] (1º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Grey's Anatomy': 5.690.000 [1,1/5] (2º)
09:00 - 'A Million Little Things': 4.140.000 [0,7/3] (2º)
10:00 - 'How to Get Away with Murder': 2.230.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Superstore': 3.140.000 [0,7/4] (4º)
08:30 - 'Perfect Harmony': 2.450.000 [0,5/3] (4º)
09:00 - 'The Good Place': 2.280.000 [0,7/3] (3º)
09:30 - 'Will & Grace': 2.620.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
10:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU': 3.890.000 [0,7/4] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 5.760.000 [0,7/4] (3º)
08:30 - 'The Unicorn' (R): 3.790.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
09:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 4.540.000 [0,6/3] (4º)
09:30 - 'The Unicorn' (R): 3.270.000 [0,4/3] (4º)
10:00 - 'Evil' (R): 2.150.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'The 13 Scariest Movies of All Time' (Especial): 970.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Mysteries Decoded' (Final): 600.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
